Welcome the Prosperous Year of Dragon at The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Pacific Place

The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Pacific Place is poised to embrace the prosperous Year of the Dragon.

To celebrate the season of warm reunions, the luxury hotel invites esteemed guests to enhance their Lunar New Year festivities with a selection of carefully curated Oriental dishes at PA.SO.LA Restaurant. The property also presents two limited-edition hampers, symbolising prosperity and luck, perfect for gifting to loved ones.

LUNAR DINING

Celebrate the joyous occasion of family reunions and gatherings with friends at PA.SO.LA Restaurant, situated on Level 6 of the luxurious Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Pacific Place. The restaurant offers an ideal setting for a warm and unforgettable dining experience, featuring an extensive selection of carefully curated Oriental dishes.

Embark on an auspicious journey into the new year by indulging in delightful offerings such as House-Made Crispy Sucking Pig with Hoisin BBQ Sauce, Peking Duck, Whole Steamed Grouper, Australian Beef with Sha Cha Sauce, House-Made Dim Sum stations, the traditional dish of King Fish Yee Sang, and a host of other exquisite delicacies meticulously crafted by Executive Chinese Chef Ng Aik Choon and the culinary team.

As part of the Lunar New Year dining packages, Yee Sang platters will be served at each table during the celebration. Guests can gather with family and friends, participating in the traditional tossing of the Yee Sang ingredients into the air with chopsticks. This symbolic dish is believed to bring good luck, wealth, and health, with the utterance of blessing phrases believed to bestow good fortune upon the entire family.

In addition to the delectable dining experience, the restaurant will enliven the Lunar New Year traditions with engaging activities and a captivating Lion Dance Performance, symbolising the ushering in of prosperity and luck for the coming year—the Lunar New Year Dining at PA.SO.LA Restaurant is available from 9th to 11th February 2024.

LUNAR HAMPERS

Discover the enchanting offerings of The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Pacific Place, as The Ladies and Gentlemen invite you to revel in the auspicious Year of the Dragon with their exclusive limited-edition hampers. Embracing the lively spirit of the zodiac, a duo of enticing options awaits: the Blossom Hamper and the Orient Hamper, each meticulously tailored to captivate your senses.

The Blossom Hamper radiates elegance, showcasing a thoughtfully chosen array of artisan cookies or layer cakes that embody the essence of renewal and growth, symbolised by blooming flowers. On the other hand, the Orient Hamper pays homage to traditional flavours and cultural richness, allowing for personalised selections such as artisan cookies, layer cake, chocolate bars, sparkling juice or wines, aromatic diffusers, honey, and fruit jam.

Whether chosen as a meaningful gift or a personal indulgence, these hampers stand as a tangible testament to The Ritz-Carlton’s steadfast commitment to delivering unmatched luxury experiences. They entice you to embrace the allure of the Year of the Dragon with true finesse.