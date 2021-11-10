Singapore Relaxes Countries Categories and COVID-19 Test Requirements

Singapore’s COVID-19 taskforce has reclassified the risk of several countries, starting from 11:59pm 11th November.

The ASEAN region has shown rapid improvements in handling the virus, therefore “this gives Singapore scope to start opening up our borders with regional countries,” stated taskforce co-chair Ong Ye Kung.

Travellers arriving in or transiting through Singapore coming from countries under category two and three lists, as well as arrivals through Vaccinated Travel Lanes (VTL), will be able to present a negative rapid antigen test with a 2-day validity period starting on 11th November. However, travellers from countries under category four must still provide negative PCR test results.

Stay-home notice (STN) for travellers from countries under category 2 are required to serve as long as seven days, meanwhile, countries under category 3 have 10 days to STN.

Countries listed in category two are:

ASEAN

Indonesia

Cambodia

Malaysia

Vietnam

OTHER REGIONS

Egypt

Hungary

Israel

Maldives

Qatar

Rwanda

Samoa

South Africa

Tonga

The United Arab Emirates

Furthermore, Category 3 countries are:

ASEAN

Laos

Myanmar

The Philippines

Thailand

OTHER REGIONS

Argentina

Bangladesh

Belarus

Brazil

Chile

Colombia

Ethiopia

India

Kuwait

Mexico

Nepal

Oman

Pakistan

Papua New Guinea

Romania

Russia

Serbia

Sri Lanka

Ukraine

Currently, Singapore is in the process of launching a new VTL with Malaysia, scheduled to be ready on 29th November 2021. VTLs with Finland and Sweden are also planned to launch on the same date.

The VTL daily flight quota will increase from the previous 4,000 flights to 6,000 flights as soon as these three VTLs are running.

“We are also in discussions with our other ASEAN neighbours to reconnect with them. We will make further announcements when ready,” said Singapore’s Transport Minister S Iswaran.