The beginning of 2024 marks the start of this exciting journey as PARKROYAL Serviced Suites Jakarta opens its doors, setting the stage for a new era of distinctive experiences in the heart of Jakarta’s bustling Thamrin Nine district.

Ahead of the openings of its three properties in Indonesia’s capital – PARKROYAL Serviced Suites Jakarta (opening 8th January 2024); Pan Pacific Jakarta (May 2024); and PARKROYAL Hotel Jakarta (Q4 2024) —Pan Pacific Hotels Group is delighted to announce the key management team that will lead the team and uphold the Pan Pacific brand of hospitality, shaping the future of upscale hotels in the city.

Leading the executive team is hospitality veteran, Ed Brea who brings with him over three decades of experience at global luxury hospitality groups. Ed’s illustrious career includes the management of hotels and resorts and mixed-use complex services, with a focus on pre-openings and project management, often in collaboration with esteemed capital partners.

Ed’s extensive experience in key executive positions at luxury brands including, Hyatt, Shangri-La Hotels & Resorts, One & Only Resorts, Kempinski Hotels, Rosewood Hotels & Resorts, and DISCOVER Collection will stand Ed in good stead as he focuses on ensuring the safety, security and well-being of all guests.

“I am honoured to embark on this exciting journey with Pan Pacific Hotels Group in Jakarta as Complex General Manager,” he said. “My team and I are committed to crafting experiences for all our guests across the three properties. Our vision is to redefine luxury hospitality in Indonesia’s capital, providing guests with sincere service and setting new standards of excellence in service and accommodation.”

Working closely alongside Ed at the collection of new hotels will be the Complex Director, Sales & Marketing, Herdiani Munzir. A distinguished young hospitality professional, Herdiani’s stellar career spans over two decades, including a 12-year tenure at the Pan Pacific Hotels Group in Indonesia before performing the same role at Park Hyatt Jakarta.

Recognised for her considerable experience and exceptional leadership, Herdiani consistently demonstrates prowess in driving sales, marketing, and corporate strategies within the competitive realm of the hospitality industry.

According to Herdiani. “We have three distinct brands, PARKROYAL Serviced Suites Jakarta, Pan Pacific Jakarta, and PARKROYAL Jakarta, each with unique positioning and stylish product offering. Together with a dynamic team of experienced professionals, we look forward to setting new standards in hospitality by staying relevant and mindful of the evolving needs of modern business and leisure travellers.”

Ahead of the opening of PARKROYAL Serviced Suites Jakarta in January 2024 — an urban sanctuary within the exhilarating Thamrin Nine complex in the heart of the city’s dynamic business and retail district — Ed Brea and Herdiani Munzir will be supported by the property’s Director of Sales, Rowena Gunawan. Exemplifying leadership and outstanding dedication throughout her decade in the hospitality sector, her previous career highlights include Frasers Hospitality and IHG as Director of Sales, Hotel and Residences at InterContinental Jakarta Pondok Indah and Crowne Plaza Residences. A disciplined, efficient, and multilingual professional, Rowena is known for her expertise in managing sales teams for serviced residences and suites.

“It’s a privilege to be part of the Pan Pacific Hotels Group team,” said Rowena. “Working alongside Ed Brea and Herdiani Munzir, we will be able to understand the needs of the longer stay guests and our goal is not only to meet but exceed guest expectations so that they will come to trust us to take real care of them.”

Special Opening Rates

To celebrate the launch of PARKROYAL Serviced Suites Jakarta, which boasts a prime location with unparalleled connectivity to Jakarta’s key attractions, seamless integration to public transportation, state-of-the-art facilities in stylish suites, and social spaces. Guests can experience the stylish suites with exclusive opening rates starting from Rp1,620,000 ++ per night.

A range of services and facilities including:

Complimentary WiFi

Daily housekeeping

24/7 concierge and security

In-room dining

Airport transfer (Applicable charges apply)

Resident’s Lounge with a billiard table

Swimming Pool

Fully equipped gym

Sauna

Up until 29th February 2024, guests will receive an up to 30% discount on flexible rates for short stays and extended stays. As part of the package, guests in studio suites, one-bedroom suites, one-bedroom deluxe suites, one-bedroom premier suites, and one-bedroom executive suites can delight in complimentary daily breakfast for up to two adults, while those in Two Bedroom Deluxe Suites can enjoy breakfast for up to three individuals. Pan Pacific DISCOVERY members enjoy additional benefits, making this limited-time offer a perfect blend of luxury, convenience, and sophisticated hospitality at Jakarta’s most anticipated hotel complex.