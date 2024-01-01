The province’s Sultan Mahmud Badaruddin II International Airport previously accommodated only the Umrah pilgrimage.

Aufa Syahrizal, the department head of culture and tourism of the South Sumatra government office, announced on 16th January that, beginning in April 2024, the Sultan Mahmud Badaruddin II International Airport will allow and accommodate more flights departing to and arriving from overseas. This initiative is commenced as a part of the provincial government’s efforts to attract more international tourists to South Sumatra.

According to Syahrizal, it was recorded that the number of international tourists visiting South Sumatra throughout the year 2023 was as low as 385, with native Indonesians dominating the overall number of holiday and vacation-related visits. With the Sultan Mahmud Badaruddin II International Airport opening doors for more overseas flights in April, Syahrizal is optimistic that more international tourists would be interested in exploring what the province has to offer.

“Up until 2023, we expected the number of tourists who visit South Sumatra would be up by 20 percent or, at the very least, exceed the initial target. The tourist influx has been incredible, especially after cross-checking the data with the existing airlines and Statistics Indonesia Bureau,” Syahrizal said.

Except for the Umrah pilgrimage, overseas flights to and from the Sultan Mahmud Badaruddin II International Airport were previously embargoed due to the COVID-19 pandemic-related concerns. As a tourism destination, South Sumatra is known for natural and cultural spots such as the Kuto Besak Fortress, Kemaro Island, Mount Dempo, and Lematang Waterfall. Since the year 2018, a Light Rail Transit (LRT) route has been made available connecting the airport to LRT stations that are located in proximity to some of the province’s notable, urban spots such as Ampera Bridge, Cinde Market, Bumi Sriwijaya Stadium, and Jakabaring Sports City (JSC).