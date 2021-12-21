Quarantine Hotel Rates Regulated and Capped in Jakarta

The COVID-19 Task Force has confirmed regulated prices for hotel quarantine for travellers from abroad. The prices are effective from 20th December 2021.

COVID-19 Task Force for Public Communication Hery Trianto explained that the task force has coordinated with the Indonesian Hotel and Restaurant Association (PHRI) to determine the cost of quarantine on arrival rates at hotels.

The PHRI is providing 16,500 rooms for foreign travellers. “Currently 70 percent are occupied,” said Hery.

He added that PHRI has also committed to increasing the number of rooms if needed, particularly two- and three-star hotels.

Pricing details

The fixed prices are for 10 days and nine nights, including meals, five pieces of laundry per day, pick-up from the airport, the cost of health workers, and two PCR tests.

The following are the details of quarantine hotel rates from two-star to luxury class, valid for one person;

Two-star hotel

Minimum Rp6,750,000

Maximum Rp7,240,000

If quarantine is required for 14 days and 13 nights:

Minimum Rp9,050,000

Maximum Rp9,900,000

Three-star hotel

Minimum Rp7,740,000

Maximum Rp9,175,000

If quarantine is for 14 days and 13 nights:

Minimum Rp10,400,000

Maximum Rp11,525,000

Four-star hotel

Minimum Rp9,225,000

Maximum Rp11,425,000

If quarantine is for 14 days and 13 nights:

Minimum Rp12,525,000

Maximum Rp14,965,000

Five-star hotel

Minimum Rp12,425,000

Maximum Rp16,000,000

If quarantine is for 14 days and 13 nights:

Minimum Rp16,965,000

Maximum Rp21,500,000

Luxury hotel

Minimum Rp17,000,000

Maximum Rp21,000,000

If quarantine is for 14 days and 13 nights:

Minimum Rp23,500,000

Maximum Rp26,500,000

COVID-19 Task Force Rules

The COVID-19 Handling Task Force issued COVID-19 Task Force circular no. 25/2021 concerning the international travel health protocol during the COVID-19 pandemic which regulates quarantine obligations for Indonesian citizens and foreigners from abroad.

This provision replaces circular letter no. 23/2021 which requires every international traveler to carry out an RT-PCR test upon arrival, a 10-day quarantine, and a second RT-PCR retest on the ninth day of quarantine.

Indonesian citizens arriving from 11 countries where there is community transmission of the Omicron variant are required to undergo a 14-day quarantine.

Exceptions to quarantine obligations only apply to foreigners with the criteria for diplomatic and service visa holders, foreign officials and entourages making state visits, delegates from G-20 member countries, TCA schemes, and honorable or prominent people.

“Exemptions from the quarantine obligation of Indonesian citizens are under urgent circumstances, such as having a health condition that threatens life and requires special attention, as well as conditions of mourning such as a nuclear family member dying,” said the National Spokesperson for the COVID-19 Handling Task Force Wiku Adisasmito in a press release.

Wiku added that the determination of quarantine locations in the Jakarta area was divided into two schemes. First, Indonesian citizens who are migrant workers (PMI), students who have completed their studies abroad, and civil servants who are travelling on assignment will complete quarantine at Wisma Pademangan, Wisma Atlet Kemayoran, Rusun Pasar Rumput, and Rusun Nagrak.

Second, the quarantine of travellers at their own expense is carried out in more than 100 hotels that have obtained CHSE status and based on the recommendations of the COVID-19 Task Force. The option to reduce the duration of quarantine and/or implement self-quarantine at home, can be given to Indonesian citizens of echelon I level and above who return from official trips abroad, said Wiku.

“Officials who are not on official trips abroad and return to Indonesia cannot apply for a dispensation to reduce the duration of quarantine or apply for self-quarantine and must carry out centralised quarantine at a hotel. The entourage for official needs must carry out centralised quarantine,” said Wiku.

According to Wiku, these exemptions and dispensations only apply individually and must be submitted at least three days prior to arrival in Indonesia to the COVID-19 Task Force and will be based on the evaluation of the relevant ministries/agencies.

This provision is in line with the statement of the Head of the COVID-19 Handling Task Force Lt. Gen. Suharyanto at a hearing with the House of Representatives on Monday and is further regulated in more detail in a circular letter.