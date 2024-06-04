Exclusive Italian Buffet at Padma Resort Ubud with Cibo!

Padma Resort Ubud is excited to announce an exclusive culinary collaboration with the renowned Cibo!

Cucina-Deli-Gelateria is an acclaimed Italian restaurant in Canggu. On the 12th of June 2024, guests will have the opportunity to savour the authentic flavours of Italy at Padma Resort Ubud from the breathtaking vantage point of The Puhu Restaurant, perched high above the lush Payangan jungle.

This special event will be part of The Puhu Restaurant’s regular Italian Delights Buffet Dinner. The highlight of the evening will be a live pasta stall, where guests can indulge in exquisite dishes prepared by Padma Resort Ubud’s Executive Chef Tony, working hand in hand with Cibo!’s Chef Diego. Using recipes and ingredients directly from Cibo!, they will present a signature menu featuring Artisanal Tagliatelle in Creamy Parmigiano Cheese Sauce and Spaghettoni in Spicy Aglio Olio & Peperoncino Sauce.

Each pasta dish will be freshly prepared right in front of the guests. The Tagliatelle Parmigiano will be cooked in a classic giant cheese wheel for an authentic creamy flavour. At the same time, the Spaghettoni Spicy Aglio Olio will be served with tiger prawn bites and crispy focaccia crumbs. Whether guests prefer spicy or creamy, they will have delightful options for their pasta dinner. Other dishes such as Crispy Roasted Pork Porchetta and Roasted Lamb Leg will be available in the buffet, offering a diverse and sumptuous dining experience.

This special buffet dinner is priced at Rp550,000 per person and is available from 6:30 PM to 9:30 PM. For more information and reservations, please email [email protected] or WhatsApp at +62 812 3858 5924.