Singapore-Indonesia Vaccinated Travel Lane Starts 29th November 

Singapore’s Health Ministry has announced that its Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) scheme will be extended to more countries, including Indonesia.

VTLs to Indonesia, as well as India, are planned to launch on 29th November. Furthermore, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE will be on the list from 6th December 2021.

Singapore’s Transport Minister S Iswaran explained that the upcoming VTL with Indonesia will be a unilateral one.

“Indonesia remains closed to general travel but has started to open its borders. Since 14th October, Indonesia has unilaterally reopened its borders to allow visitors from 19 countries. We hope that Indonesia will likewise soon reopen its borders to travellers from Singapore,” he expressed.

Iswaran added that two daily designated air transport services between Singapore and Jakarta will initially be introduced, then continue to increase to four overtime.

Travellers from Indonesia, as well as India, can start applying for short-term visits and long-term passes on 22nd November. As for travellers from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and UAE, applications may begin from 29th November.

Fully vaccinated Singapore citizens and permanent residents returning to Singapore are excluded, given that they travel through the VTL.

According to the country’s Health Ministry’s latest release, “Travellers intending to travel from Singapore to these countries or regions are advised to check the prevailing entry requirements of the destination.”

Also Read UK to Allow Vaccinated Travellers from Indonesia to Enter Without Quarantine