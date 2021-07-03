HARRIS Vertu Harmoni Received The Muse Hotel Awards 2021

HARRIS Vertu Hotel Harmoni Jakarta has recently been conferred with the prestigious MUSE Hotel Awards in the categories World-Class City Hotel and World-Class Banquet/Event Hotel.

The MUSE Hotel Awards is part of the International Awards Associate (IAA), and only considers nominations from establishments that are the very definition of “world-class” and truly personify excellence.

“We are truly delighted and honoured to receive great affirmation by the hotel’s emergence from the rigorous judging process (50 percent grand jury panel and 50 percent public voting)

It speaks volumes about HARRIS Vertu high quality and service standards,” commented Christoph Voegeli, the hotel’s General Manager.

In addition, he expressed his gratitude towards his team and both the management company Tauzia Hotel Management, a member of The Ascott Limited, as well as the owning company Agung Sedayu Group, mentioning that without them this would not have been possible. The management team is currently driving a high impact strategy, SMART People. SMART Technology and SMART features, which was spearheaded to defend the hotel’s competitive edge.

HARRIS Vertu Harmoni is located in the heart of Jakarta; just a few steps from Monas or the National Monument. Other important landmarks like government offices, State Palace and historical sites are within reach. The hotel boasts 240 elegant rooms and suites, along with other facilities such as a swimming pool, gym, spa, restaurant and bar. The hotel also features extensive banquet and meeting facilities, all equipped with the latest meeting technology and ready to cater to up to 1,000 people.

Please contact at 021-22036000 WhatsApp 0811-8683788 or visit www.vertuhotels.com for more details.