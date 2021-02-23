Government Cuts 2021 Joint Leave to Two Days

The Indonesian government has decided to cut joint leave in 2021 from seven days to two days, including the additional days holiday for Eid al-Fitr.

This was decided at the Ministerial Level Coordination Meeting for Reviewing Joint Leave SKB in 2021 which was led by the Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture, Muhadjir Effendy.

“In the previous joint decree, there were seven days of collective leave. After a review, the collective leave has been reduced from seven days to only two days,” said Muhadjir.

The five days of collective leave that have been cut are Isra Mi’raj of the Prophet Muhammad SAW on 12th March, Eid al-Fitr 1442 Hijriah on 17-19th May, and over Christmas on 27th December 2021. Meanwhile, the extra holiday for Eid al-Fitr on 12th May and the bonus day over Christmas on 24th December will still go ahead as planned.

Muhadjir explained that the reason for the government cutting joint leave in 2021 is to help handle COVID-19 over long holiday periods since there is a tendency for cases to rise after holiday periods.

“Therefore, the government needs to review collective leave which has the potential to encourage the movement of people so that transmission increases,” he said.

Prior to this decision, there had been a total of 23 days off in 2021, consisting of 16 days of national holidays and seven days of collective leave. Now, with the reduction of leave, the total holidays in 2021 only amounts to 18 days.