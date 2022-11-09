Commercial Flights Restricted During the G20 Summit

The Ministry of Transportation has published circular letter number 12/2022 restricting commercial flights at I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport, Bali during the G20 Presidency Summit.

This letter was published on 3rd November 2022 through the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. All commercial flights will be restricted, as well as prohibited from parking overnight.

The interim Director General of Civil Aviation, Nur Isnin Istiartono in Jakarta on Monday, 7th November 2022, explained “This circular letter is to ensure that the implementation of flight regulation starting from the arrival until the departure was safe and smooth. Also, it is to minimise any disturbance towards the flight service during the G20 Presidency.”

Flight regulations during the G20 will apply from 12th-18th November 2022 at I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport, with several provisions. These include operating hours set for 24 hours and commercial flights are prohibited from parking overnight.

“Limited operations are also implemented at I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport for regular flights from 13th-17th November 2022,” he added.

According to him, this limited operation pattern is to provide space for the handling of VVIP flights in accordance with regulatory provisions, while still ensuring the need for a limited number of regular flights.

To achieve this goal, the Minister of Transportation instructed all ranks of the Ministry of Transportation, including the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, to be good, careful, and collaborate with various parties to ensure the readiness of carrying out flights into and out of I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport, Bali. They have been asked to pay attention to the allocation of availability of facilities and aviation infrastructure to ensure the fulfilment of aspects of safety and smooth flight.

In addition, 11 supporting airports had been established to operate 24 hours a day. These supporting airports will be used for the purpose of placing VVIP G20 aircrafts and their support planes, namely:

Zainuddin Abdul Madjid Airport, Lombok

Juanda Airport, Surabaya

Sultan Hasanuddin Airport, Makassar

Syamsuddin Noor Airport, Banjarmasin

Yogyakarta International Airport, Kulon Progo

Sultan Aji Muhammad Sulaiman Sepinggan Airport, Balikpapan

General Ahmad Yani Airport, Semarang

Adi Soemarmo Airport, Solo

Soekarno Hatta Airport, Tangerang

Banyuwangi Airport

Halim Perdanakusuma Airport, Jakarta.

During the G20 Summit, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation expects all flight operators to actively provide information to their users regarding potential flight changes. People who travel to and from Bali are advised to adjust their travel plans early so they do not experience obstacles.

“Our hope is that the implementation of the G20 Presidency of Indonesia Summit and regular flight operations can be carried out safely and comfortably,” he concluded.