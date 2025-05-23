Introducing Kiara Ocean Place: Batu Belig’s Newest Serviced Apartment Landmark

Mirah Investment & Development is proud to announce the official opening of Kiara Ocean Place, a newly completed serviced apartment building in the heart of Batu Belig.

The launch marks a significant milestone in Mirah’s expanding portfolio of premium residential developments, reinforcing its commitment to delivering high-yield investment properties in Bali’s most desirable locations.

Kiara Ocean Place comprises 62 luxury one- and two-bedroom serviced apartments, located just steps from the beach. Designed for both residential living and investment, the development offers two swimming pools, a gym, and a state-of-the-art co-working space — catering to the growing demand for lifestyle-focused accommodation in Bali. Residents benefit from full concierge services, 24/7 security, and secure basement parking.

Perfectly positioned between Seminyak and Berawa, Kiara Ocean Place sits at the heart of Bali’s most sought-after destinations. With direct access to boutique shopping, beach clubs, and world-class restaurants, the project stands out as an ideal choice for both residents and guests. The design features striking European-style arches and a clean white palette, giving the property a distinctive and timeless aesthetic.

“We’re delighted to see Kiara Ocean Place open its doors,” said Scott Matson, Chief Operating Officer at Mirah Investment & Development. “This project marks an important step in our long-term strategy of delivering high-quality, value-driven properties that meet the evolving needs of investors while supporting the ongoing growth of Bali’s tourism and hospitality sector.”

Construction began in late 2023 and was completed on schedule in early 2025. Sales launched in late 2023, with all units sold in under six months — a testament to both investor confidence in the Bali property market and the strength of the project’s unique appeal.

Owners at Kiara Ocean Place enjoy the flexibility to reside full-time or participate in an optional rental management programme, enabling them to earn passive income through both short- and long-term lettings.

Following this successful launch, Mirah Investment & Development introduced Kiara Beachfront, a sister development in Nusa Dua. This beachfront project offers 94 apartments with uninterrupted ocean views in one of Bali’s most prestigious resort enclaves.

“The Kiara brand is a natural fit for the Nusa Dua region,” said Elliot Sheehan, International Sales Director at Mirah Investment & Development. “The success and strong demand for Kiara Ocean Place give us tremendous confidence as we expand into new areas. Sales [at Kiara Beachfront] have been very strong, with only a few units remaining.”

Kiara Beachfront offers world-class facilities including a modern gym, business centre, two swimming pools, a restaurant, and direct beachfront living. Blending contemporary design with Balinese architectural elements, it neighbours some of Bali’s finest five-star resorts and beach clubs, offering an array of dining and shopping options that perfectly capture the island’s signature lifestyle.

With Kiara Ocean Place now open and fully operational, guests and residents can discover more or book their stay by visiting the official website: https://www.kiaraoceanplace.com/