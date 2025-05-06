The Most Romantic Honeymoon Resorts in Ubud for an Enchanting Escape

Tucked among misty rice terraces and lush river valleys, Ubud is a dreamlike escape for couples craving tranquillity, beauty, and a touch of indulgence. Here, love flourishes in jungle treetops, beside sacred rivers, and within villas thoughtfully designed for two.

Whether it’s soaking in a flower-filled bath, dining under the stars, or waking up to the soft chorus of nature from a private villa, these Ubud resorts are crafted for romance. Here is a list of unforgettable honeymoon resorts in Ubud that promise intimate moments and lifelong memories.

Aksari Resort Ubud by Ini Vie Hospitality

Romance blooms effortlessly at Aksari Resort Ubud, where jungle views, floating breakfasts, and flower-filled bathtubs set the stage for an unforgettable honeymoon. This adults-only escape is tailored for lovebirds—think candlelit dinners by the pool, dreamy swing sets overlooking the river, and couples’ spa treatments designed to relax you into bliss. With its seamless blend of privacy and indulgence, Aksari makes it easy to fall in love all over again.

Address: Jl. Raya Desa Kenderan No.88 A, Kenderan, Ubud, Gianyar

Contact: +62 811 3960 7257

Instagram: @aksariubud

Kaamala Luxury Resort & Spa Ubud by iNi Vie Hospitality

Kaamala Resort strikes the perfect harmony between serene nature and upscale indulgence. Nestled near the Sacred Monkey Forest, its romantic villas offer jungle or rice field views, many with private pools ideal for floating breakfasts or sunset dips. The rooftop Japanese restaurant and Insta-worthy glass chapel make it a go-to for honeymooners seeking both intimacy and flair.

Address: Jl. Bisma No.888A, Ubud, Gianyar

Contact: +62 811 3960 7249

Instagram: @kaamalaresort

The Kayon Resort Ubud

Perched above the Petanu River, The Kayon Resort is an adults-only haven designed with honeymooners in mind. Romantic surprises abound—from flower-strewn beds to floating lunches in your villa’s plunge pool. The intimate Kepitu at The Kayon restaurant and view over the pool and jungle landscape complete this picture-perfect escape, making it easy to get swept away by romance.

Address: Banjar Kepitu, Desa Kendran, Tegallalang, Ubud

Contact: +62 361 479 2553

Instagram: @thekayonresort

Hanging Gardens of Bali

Famous for its twin-tiered infinity pool that seems to hover above the jungle canopy, Hanging Gardens of Bali is nothing short of magical. Each villa comes with its own heated plunge pool and panoramic views, while candlelit jungle dinners and spa rituals by the river elevate every moment. For couples chasing a luxurious fairy tale, this is where the dream begins.

Address: Desa Buahan, Payangan, Bali

Contact: +62 361 982 700

Instagram: @hanginggardensofbali

Viceroy Bali

Polished and private, Viceroy Bali offers cliffside luxury and sweeping jungle views. Overlooking the Valley of the Kings, each villa is a private retreat with opulent touches—like marble bathrooms, sunken tubs, and heated pools. The fine-dining restaurant, Apéritif, adds a touch of glamour, while The Pinstripe Bar invites couples to unwind with artisanal cocktails in a plush, speakeasy-style setting. Afterwards, the tranquil Akoya Spa pampers you into a state of shared serenity.

Address: Jl. Lanyahan, Br. Nagi, Ubud, Gianyar,

Contact: +62 361 971 777

Instagram: @viceroybali

Capella Ubud

Bold, playful, and unapologetically luxurious, Capella Ubud offers a one-of-a-kind honeymoon experience. Set in a hidden jungle sanctuary, its lavish tents come with saltwater pools and vintage-style bathtubs perfect for soaking under the stars. With personal butlers, creative dining, and an adventurous spirit, it’s a love story told in luxury and whimsy.

Address: Jl. Raya Dalem, Banjar Triwangsa Desa Keliki, Tegallalang, Ubud, Gianyar

Contact: +62 361 2091 888

@capellahotels Instagram: @capellaubud

Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve

Mandapa feels like its own world—a riverside retreat where time slows and every detail is designed to delight. With breathtaking suites and villas, personalised butler service, and wellness rituals tailored for two, this resort wraps you in quiet elegance. A stroll through the surrounding rice paddies or a candlelit dinner by the river transforms your honeymoon into something timeless.

Address: Jl. Kedewatan, Banjar Kedewatan, Ubud, Gianyar

Contact: +62 361 479 2777

Instagram: @mandapareserve

Komaneka at Tanggayuda

Tucked away in a peaceful corner of Ubud, Komaneka at Tanggayuda is the kind of place where honeymooners can truly unwind. Its spacious suites and villas, some with infinity pools overlooking the jungle, create a cocoon of calm. The warm Balinese hospitality and artistic touches throughout the resort make it feel intimate, meaningful, and uniquely yours.

Alila Ubud

Set high on the banks of the Ayung River, Alila Ubud blends sleek design with earthy charm. Couples will love lounging in the dramatic infinity pool or enjoying sunrise yoga surrounded by misty treetops. Alila’s commitment to sustainability and local culture adds depth to your romantic getaway, making every moment together feel purposeful and serene.

Address: Desa Melinggih Kelod, Payangan, Gianyar

Contact: +62 361 975 963

@alilahotels Instagram: @alilaubud

Maya Ubud Resort & Spa

Set between a lush river valley and rice paddies, Maya Ubud wraps you in luxury from the moment you arrive. Whether you’re sharing a riverside couple’s massage, dining under the stars at Tree Bar, or retreating to your private pool villa, the resort offers a harmonious balance of indulgence and natural beauty. It’s a sanctuary made for slowing down, reconnecting, and celebrating love.

Address: Jl. Gunung Sari Peliatan, Ubud

Contact: +62 361 977 888

Instagram: @mayaubud

Kappa Senses Ubud

Surrounded by Ubud’s emerald rice paddies, Kappa Senses Ubud blends French sophistication with Balinese soul, offering a tranquil, sensorial escape designed with romance in mind. Their ‘Romance in Paradise’ experience pampers honeymooners with dreamy floating breakfasts, indulgent couple’s spa rituals at the award-winning OmTara Spa by Clarins, and candlelit dinners at Kokokan restaurant. With luxurious private villas, serene jungle surroundings, and curated touches of intimacy, Kappa Senses is a secluded sanctuary made for love.

Address: Banjar Tanggayuda, Jl. Taman Sari, Kedewatan, Ubud, Gianyar

Contact: +62 361 2013 888

Instagram: @kappasensesubud

Jannata Resort & Spa

In the serene village of Keliki, just minutes from Ubud’s heart, Jannata Resort & Spa is a romantic riverside retreat perfect for honeymooners. Private pool villas offer lush jungle views and peaceful seclusion, while indulgent experiences—like a 120-minute couples’ spa treatment, three-course candlelit dinner with flower décor, and in-room or restaurant breakfasts—set the tone for romance. Special touches such as a honeymoon cake, fresh seasonal fruits, and floral decorations on arrival make it an idyllic escape for celebrating love.

Address: Jl. Rsi Markandya II, Banjar Bangkiang Sidem Desa Keliki, Ubud, Tegallalang

Contact: +62 361 4792778

Instagram: @jannataresort

Padma Resort Ubud

Perched on the edge of the Payangan rainforest, Padma Resort Ubud offers honeymooners a tranquil escape with five-star comfort and panoramic valley views. Romantic stays include luxurious rooms with deep soaking tubs, daily afternoon tea, and exclusive honeymoon perks like flower petal decorations, honeymoon cakes, and personalised surprises. Whether lounging by the 89-metre infinity pool or enjoying a riverside couples’ spa ritual, every moment at Padma is designed for connection, indulgence, and unforgettable memories.