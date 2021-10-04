PPKM in Java and Bali Extended to 18th October

The government has again extended the implementation of PPKM in Java and Bali from 5th to 18th October 2021.

“There are still 20 regencies or cities that remain at PPKM level 2, which is dominated by Semarang Raya and Solo Raya. Solo Raya is now entering level 2,” said Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan.

Luhut said the agglomeration areas of Jakarta, Bogor, Depok, Tangerang, Bekasi (Jabodetabek) still remains at level 3 as the vaccination levels achieved in Bogor, Tangerang, and Bekasi districts are still low.

The Greater Bandung, Malang Raya, and Greater Surabaya areas are also in PPKM level 3. According to Luhut, vaccination levels are affecting the pandemic handling in these areas.

Luhut added that this PPKM extension comes with several adjustments, such as reopening of fitness centres with a maximum of 25 percent capacity.

“Cinema food counters can open but at 50% capacity,” the minister added.

The government will set up a task force to increase vaccination rates as well. “We will put together a task force for this, so there are two million vaccines that we will inject within the next weeks. After this we will finalise the implementation,” said Luhut.