Glass Lift to be Built on Bali’s Kelingking Beach

Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy, Sandiaga Uno, said that the presence of a glass lift on Kelingking Beach at Nusa Penida, Bali, will be a tourism innovation in Indonesia and is claimed to be the first and only one in the world.

The glass viewing platform (glass lift) is planned to be built on a 182-metre-high cliff, 64 metres long, and seven metres wide. The cliff faces directly towards the famous Bali beach.

Uno said that the existence of this glass lift will be an attraction for tourists to come to Bali. However, the safety aspect must be considered.

“And, of course, we have to make sure that everything is according to safety standards and the shape or aesthetics don’t interfere with the natural beauty of the area,” he said on Monday 24th July 2023.

Uno added that the construction of a glass lift on the cliff of Kelingking Beach will involve local wisdom in its design. Tourists will get a different and interesting experience.

“But, of course, the safety aspect is also prioritised. Then there must be a sustainability aspect as well,” Uno added.

Head of Bali’s Tourism Sector, Tjok Bagus Pemayun, added that his party had coordinated with the local government regarding the construction of this glass viewing platform.

“The laying of the first stone was held on 7th July, and we hope that it will be carried out in accordance with applicable regulations. That is what we hope for,” he explained.

Pemayun hopes that the existence of this glass lift can add new attractive tourist destinations, as well as be useful for the surrounding community, especially in advancing tourism around Nusa Penida.