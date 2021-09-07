PeduliLindungi Compulsory to Enter Supermarkets in Java-Bali

The government will require the use of the PeduliLindungi application in supermarkets and hypermarkets in Java-Bali starting 14th September.

The use of this application is valid in Java and Bali with the status of PPKM levels 2-4.

This is as stipulated in the Instruction of the Home Affairs Minister Number 39 of 2021 concerning PPKM level 4, level 3 and level 2 in the Java and Bali regions, signed the Home Affairs Minister Tito Karnavian on 6th September.

PPKM levels 2-4 in Java and Bali itself has been extended until 13th September. This means the government allows supermarkets, hypermarkets, traditional markets, and stores that sell daily necessities in PPKM levels 3-4 areas to operate until 9pm with 50 percent capacity.

Meanwhile, those selling daily necessities in the PPKM level 2 areas are limited to operating hours until 9pm with 75 percent capacity.

People’s markets in area under PPKM levels 3-4 in Java and Bali areas that sell non-daily necessities can operate with a maximum capacity of 50 percent and operate until 5pm. Moreover, PPKM level 2 areas can operate until 6pm with a capacity of 75 percent.

Street vendors, agents/voucher outlets, barbershops, salons, laundry, hawkers, small workshops, vehicle washers, and others are allowed to open with strict health protocols until 9pm.

Previously, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Panjaitan guaranteed the security of public data on the PeduliLindungi platform. According to him, data storage on the platform is assisted by the National Cyber and Crypto Agency (BSSN).

“The government will continue to take corrective steps so that the PeduliLindungi app gets better,” he continued.