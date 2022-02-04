One-way Traffic Route From MRT Station Construction 

One-way traffic planning will be implemented in Central Jakarta along the area of Jalan MH Thamrin and Jalan Kebon Sirih, starting 5th February to 31st May 2022.

“This engineering is needed as part of the work to build Thamrin Station, with details of activities such as power blenders for soil stabilization, jet grouting work to improve soil quality, installation of a diaphragm wall in the eastern area, installation of king posts for stations, as well as traffic construction and decking,” wrote the press release of PT MRT Jakarta, as quoted from its official website, Friday 4th February.

PT MRT Jakarta explained that the application of traffic engineering was divided into a number of diversions. The first stage is 1-3B, the Thamrin area from 5th February until 3rd April 2022 later at the intersection of Jl. MH Thamrin-Jl. Kebon Sirih east to Gondangdia and west to Tanah Abang which was originally two directions with two lanes for each direction will change to only one direction.

Furthermore, the traffic flow on Jl. Kebon Sirih from the east (Gondangdia) to the west (Tanah Abang) will be diverted to turn around at the Hotel Indonesia roundabout to Jl. Wahid Hasyim to the west (Tanah Abang) or Jl. Kebon Sirih to the west (Tanah Abang).

Second diversion

The second diversion, Thamrin traffic Phase 1-3C will take effect from 4th April until 31st May. Traffic flow engineering is carried out almost the same as in stages 1-3B. However, the flow of vehicles on Jl. Kebon Sirih from the west (Tanah Abang) to the east (Gondangdia) will be on the south side of the intersection of Jl. MH Thamrin-Jl. Betel Garden.

“PT MRT Jakarta has ensured that this traffic engineering management (MRLL) activity has been in coordination with the Jakarta Provincial Transportation Service, Directorate of Traffic Security of Greater Jakarta Metropolitan and PT Transport Jakarta. We apologise for any inconvenience during this work,” said PT MRT Jakarta.

PT MRT Jakarta together with the Shimizu-Adhi Karya Joint Venture (SAJV) as the contractor will ensure that the comfort and safety of road users is maintained during the construction process by installing traffic signs, road markings and public street lighting.

“We hope that road and public transport users pay attention to signs and follow the instructions of officers in the field,” said this press release.