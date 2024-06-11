SOFITEL BALI NUSA DUA BEACH RESORT WELCOMES NEW DIRECTOR OF COMMERCIAL – SALES, DIAN MEYTANIA

Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort is delighted to announce the appointment of Dian Meytania as its new Director of Commercial – Sales, effective 10 June 2024.

In her new role, Dian will be responsible for leading the resort’s commercial strategy, driving revenue growth, and enhancing brand presence in the market.

With over 15 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Dian brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her new position. Her extensive background in Sales and Marketing, combined with her passion for delivering exceptional guest experiences, makes her an invaluable addition to the Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort team.

Dian began her career in Australia, working as both an F&B attendant and a conference & events supervisor. This experience on the operational side gave her valuable insights into the practicalities of the industry, which has proven instrumental in her rise to becoming a sales leader.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dian to our leadership team,” said Jean-Pierre Joncas, General Manager of Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort. “Her proven track record of driving revenue and her innovative approach to commercial strategy will be instrumental in furthering our success as a premier luxury resort destination.”

Before joining Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort, Dian held various leadership roles within the hospitality industry, where she successfully implemented strategic initiatives to drive revenue growth and improve market share. Her strong leadership skills and commitment to excellence make her the ideal candidate to lead the commercial team at Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort.

“I am honored to join the Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort family,” said Dian. “I am excited to work alongside the talented team here to elevate the resort’s commercial strategy and drive continued success in the market.”

Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort looks forward to the fresh perspective and innovative ideas that Dian will bring to her role as Director of Commercial. Her appointment reinforces the resort’s commitment to delivering exceptional experiences and exceeding guest expectations.