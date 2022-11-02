The Laguna, A Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Nusa Dua, Bali Promotes Mindful And Sustainable Dining In Celebration Of World Vegan Day

In Celebration of World Vegan Day, The Laguna, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Nusa Dua, Bali promotes mindful and sustainable dining that supports the plant-based movement, in keeping with Marriott International’s ‘Serve 360: Doing good in every direction’ initiative.

In this era of healthier lifestyles, the agile culinary team at The Laguna taking it to the next level.

The newly appointed Director of Culinary, a Malaysian native with over 26 years of experience in the culinary industry, Chef Alexander Chong said, “Leading the culinary team at The Laguna, it is of the utmost importance to me that we develop our young talents, as well as give back to our local communities. It is my social responsibility as a chef to develop menus that prioritize sourcing from local artisans, and organic food supplies.”

His passion influences his entire team. In September 2022, The Laguna competed at the 11th Salon Culinaire Bali by Bali Culinary Professionals and won 4 Gold, 1 Silver, 4 Bronze, 2 Diplomas, The Best Individual Western Chef Award 2022, and The Best Culinary Organizations Team 2022 comprising our Marriott Young Culinary Associates and Interns. One of the Gold winning dishes was our Trio Plant-Based Rolls & Stuffed Mushrooms Zucchini, Medley Vegetables, Vegan Curry Sauce made by Chef Ketut Nyamprut.

Returning from the competition, Chef Ketut Nyamprut further developed a dish inspired by his own homeland, giving it a twist with the plant-based concept; he proudly presented it is as ‘Plant-Based Nasi Bali’, which consists of young papaya soup, sate tempeh & coconut, perkedel jagung, lawar kacang and nangka, pepes jamur, sambal matah, and corn rice.

Raising awareness of World Vegan Day at The Laguna starts with breakfast with a dedicated plant-based corner. Banyubiru restaurant serves plant-based dishes ranging from Asian vermicelli fried noodles and kimchi banh mi to sweet potato hash browns, freshly baked vegan muffins, vegan cookies, and much more. The bar team at de Balé Lounge & Bar and Cornerstone Deli are serving the herbal vegan drink

Jamu Kunyit Asem, has the benefit of improving one’s health and immunity. Meanwhile, Plant-Based Nasi Bali by Chef Ketut Nyamprut, and other plant-based dishes, are available at Arwana restaurant for guests to delight in throughout the day.

A new era of mindful and sustainable lifestyles has been unlocked at The Laguna. Whether you are maintaining or starting a healthier lifestyle, what better way to experience it than being accompanied by your loved ones in a perfect beachfront destination that merges with harmonious Bali culture?

For more information, please email [email protected], call +62 361 771 327 or visit thelagunabali.com.