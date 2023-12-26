Collaboration of Fraser Residence Sudirman Jakarta, Fraser Residence Menteng Jakarta, Fraser Place Setiabudi Jakarta and Apartment The Peak at Sudirman Organize Blood Donation Action “Donate Blood, Save Lives”

Blood donation is an initiative to help fellow human beings to save lives

Fraser Residence Sudirman Jakarta, Fraser Residence Menteng Jakarta, Fraser Place Setiabudi Jakarta, Apartment The Peak at Sudirman, and the Indonesian Red Cross (PMI) successfully organized a blood donation event entitled “Donate Blood, Save Lives” on December 18, 2023 at MPH (Multi Purpose Hall), Apartment The Peak at Sudirman.

This event aims to raise awareness about the importance of blood donation and encourage people to contribute to their environment by donating blood. Blood donation plays a vital role in saving lives, especially in emergencies such as accidents, surgeries, and medical treatments. By participating in this blood drive, members of the public can directly contribute to the well-being of those in need. Each donation has the potential to save up to three lives, making a significant and immediate difference in the lives of patients facing medical challenges. The blood drive is open to the public, and all donors receive souvenirs of appreciation from the organizers.

“This blood donation activity with the theme “Donate Blood, Save Lives” brings together workers, tenants, media, and partners in various work sectors, allowing us to realize the mission of our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program, which is to create experiences that motivate and build an environment for acts of kindness.” explained Saryanto, Human Resources Manager of Fraser Residence Sudirman Jakarta.

“Our collaboration has shown that the spirit of social awareness knows no bounds. The act of donating blood is a testament to our collective strength and our shared commitment to saving lives.” said Ms. Elfrida, Building Manager The Peak at Sudirman.

“Community welfare is at the core of our values at Fraser Residence Menteng Jakarta. By participating in this blood donation activity, we hope to make a meaningful impact to those in need. Together, we can create a healthier and stronger community.” said Mr Bismo Avinto, General Manager of Fraser Residence Menteng Jakarta. “Fraser Place Setiabudi Jakarta is proud to partner with our sister properties in the ‘Donate Blood, Save Lives’ event. Blood donation is a simple yet meaningful way to contribute to society, and we are excited to see the positive impact it will have on the lives of every individual in our community.” said Mr Rizal Sultoni, General Manager of Fraser Place Setiabudi Jakarta.

Indonesian Red Cross representatives are responsible for donor screening, post-donation care, collection and processing of donated blood. All donors undergo preliminary and health checks prior to donation and are required to wear masks and keep their distance during the event. The donated blood will be used to help patients with various medical conditions, including cancer, anemia, and accidents. Each unit of blood collected has the potential to save up to three lives. Fraser Residence Sudirman Jakarta has taken the initiative to be part of this commitment with a sustainability program that aims to protect the planet we call home.

About Fraser Residence Sudirman Jakarta

