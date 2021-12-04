Mount Semeru Erupts, Locals Urged to Evacuate

An eruption has been reported at Mount Semeru in Lumajang Regency, East Java, and has been accompanied by avalanches of hot dust clouds on Saturday 4th December at around 3pm.

“There has been an increase in the activity of Mount Semeru accompanied by hot ash clouds falling,” said the Head of the Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) for East Java, Budi Santosa, in a written statement.

He explained that falling ash also occurred around Sumberwuluh Village, Candipuro District, and Supiturang, Pronojiwo, Lumajang. Residents were asked to evacuate the area.

In addition, Budi also warned residents around the river that originates at Mount Semeru to evacuate to a safe area. It was reported that material from the Semeru eruption and hot clouds were heading towards the Kobokan Bulk, Lumajang.

While there have not yet been any reported casualties or deaths following the eruption, the impact of the damage caused by Mount Semeru is not yet understood.

“No casualties, the impact is still in data collection,” he said.

Currently, he said, the East Java and Lumajang Regency BPBDs are en route to the location to undertake a full assessment and assist with the evacuation of residents from around Mount Semeru.