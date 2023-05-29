Indonesia Expat Mixer at Mari Beach Club Bali

The Indonesia Expat Mixer returned to the Island of Gods for an unforgettable soiree much sooner!

Mari Beach Club Bali provided one of their huts that overlooked the stunning beachfront as the venue between 6 and 8 pm for a night of effortless networking on Wednesday 15th February 2023. Participants from various backgrounds gathered whilst enjoying free-flow beer from König Ludwig Weissbier and Kaltenberg Royal Lager, as well as wine from Plaga, while scrumptious light bites were whipped up by the beach club. A special thank also goes to Resorts World Cruises for providing the grand prize!