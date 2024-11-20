Wednesday, 20 November 2024

Featured News

by Indonesia Expat
Indonesia Named the World’s Most Generous Country
Indonesia has once again been recognised as the most generous nation globally, maintaining its top position for the seventh consecutive year since 2017.

This recognition comes from the Charity Aid Foundation (CAF)’s World Giving Index, which measures generosity through charitable giving, volunteering, and helping strangers.

In 2024, nine out of ten Indonesians reported engaging in acts of charity, while over six in ten volunteered their time. These exceptional contributions have propelled Indonesia to a leading World Giving Index score of 74, well ahead of Kenya (63) and Singapore (61), which ranked second and third, respectively.

The 2024 top 10 most generous countries include:

  1. Indonesia
  2. Kenya
  3. Singapore
  4. Gambia
  5. Nigeria
  6. United States
  7. Ukraine
  8. Australia
  9. Saudi Arabia
  10. Malta

Indonesia’s generosity continues to set a global benchmark, with its World Giving Index scores consistently improving over the years. After maintaining a score of 59 in both 2018 and 2019, the country saw a significant leap to 69 in 2020 and 2021 before reaching its current peak of 74.

This achievement reflects the strong cultural emphasis on gotong royong (communal cooperation) and charitable traditions embedded in the daily lives of Indonesians.

