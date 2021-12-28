Marriott International Collaborates with Maria Monique Lastwish Foundation

In collaboration with Maria Monique Lastwish Foundation, Marriott Business Councils Indonesia invites children with disabilities and special needs to enjoy a staycation.

This special initiative takes place from 20th December 2021 to 30th March 2022.

Eight Marriott Hotels in Jakarta will be taking part in this meaningful activity;

The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Mega Kuningan; The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Pacific Place; JW Marriott Hotel Jakarta; Sheraton Grand Jakarta Gandaria City Hotel; Four Points by Sheraton Jakarta, Thamrin; Aloft South Jakarta; The Mayflower, Jakarta – Marriott Executive Apartments; and The Westin Jakarta will be providing the children and their parents or custodians with two days and one-night stay every month.

Arun Kumar, Chairman of the Indonesia Business Council and Managing Director of The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Mega Kuningan and JW Marriott Hotel Jakarta says, “We have been holding the charity program and event for years. However, this opportunity is different. We are honoured to be able to open up our hearts and hotels to these special children, and the opportunity to be able to get to know them better and welcome them to their one-day happy home. We hope that their stay experience can be one they look back on with fond memories.”

Maria Monique Lastwish Foundation, founded by Natalia Tjahja, moves to take care of disabled children, children and the elderly with needs. Since its establishment on 22nd December 2006, the organisation continues to help the community. The regular programs cover distributing wheelchairs, building Maria Monique Happy Rooms, Maria Monique Happy Fashion, Charity Songs for the World, Charity Movie for the World, Movie Boccia, and Asia Cooking Journeys Wishes Happy Homes.

“In our journey, the donation does not merely come from fundraising, but we trust that God intervenes in every program we have both in Indonesia and all over the world, including this collaboration.

It’s such an honour to collaborate with Marriott International by connecting with Marriott Business Councils Indonesia.

“Our last collaborations were in 2009 and 2011, then God reunited us again to help the children through our new program Maria Monique Happy Home. It seems like a great Christmas and New Year gifts from God to us. On behalf of the children, parents and anyone in our foundation, I send the biggest gratitude for the support to make our special children happy.

A hotel staycation will be such a new, memorable, and valuable experience for our children. Really appreciate it!” says Natalia Tjahja, Founder of Maria Monique Lastwish Foundation.

The symbolic kick-off took place at The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Mega Kuningan and is marked by the handing over of a wheelchair from Maria Monique Lastwish Foundation as well as handing over of room keys from The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Mega Kuningan to a representative of the children.

The opening will also be attended by Siti Ma’rifah, the first daughter of Vice President Indonesia Ma’ruh Amin, as the Honoured Family of Maria Monique Lastwish Foundation and Sidarto Danusubroto, Advisory Council to the President.