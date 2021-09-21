The Mayflower, Jakarta – Marriott Executive Apartments Welcome as Repatriation Hotel

With the COVID-19 pandemic showing better signs and new hope, Indonesia is gradually welcoming back travellers and citizens of all sorts under tighter supervision, including enforcing repatriation programs.

“Where should I stay?” you might ask yourself as you’re scrolling down numerous websites to find the best matching repatriation location. Tons of lovely accommodations are ready to cater for you, indeed. However, wouldn’t it be nice to stay in an apartment instead? An apartment with a spacious living area, breath-taking cityscape views, as well as delicious local and international delicacies to choose from throughout your mandatory eight-day quarantine?

Look no further than The Mayflower, Jakarta – Marriott Executive Apartments’ repatriation package. Stay in their spacious, comfortable, and convenient serviced apartments, offering everything you need for your mandatory eight-day quarantine in Sudirman, South Jakarta.

Staying in a confined space for days and days have proven to take a toll on most people during this pandemic. And if there’s one thing we can do better while in quarantine, it is to be cosy in a spacious property; one where we can still feel inspired to do work, motivated to move our bodies, eat nutritious meals, and overlook dynamic views.

Find yourself staying in a suite-hotel room as big as 80sqm to 193sqm. Each room is equipped with a kitchen, separate living room, marble floor, opened window, en-suite bathroom with bathtub – all while having unlimited access to overlooking Jakarta’s day and night skyline view. Tired of staying in bed watching Netflix? Head on over to the living room and play some games or continue that Netflix show. Need to have some fresh air in? Open that small window (safety assured). Or perhaps you’re in a need of a relaxing bath time? Draw up hot water and get lost into the bubbles as you see night lights hovering in the Sudirman area.

Endless activities can be done whilst undergoing your repatriation program here. Regardless if you’re travelling alone, with your partner or family, The Mayflower, Jakarta – Marriott Executive Apartments has the perfect space for you to rest, work, and bond, especially if you’re seeking to spend several nights with much more space.

The repatriation package, for all rates, is as follows:

• 2x PCR test; first PCR at the airport (Rp695,000 nett per person) and second PCR test at the quarantine location on the seventh day (Rp495,000 nett per person)

• Daily in-room breakfast, lunch, and dinner with disposable cutlery

• Five pieces of laundry per day per person (non-accumulative)

• Complimentary one-way airport transfer to hotel

• Complimentary internet access up to 20 Mbps

• Marriott Bonvoy members earn Marriott Bonvoy points

• 20 percent off for additional room service

• Yoga mat and dumbbell based on availability (advance request is required due to limited items)

Additional fees include:

• Additional person will be charged Rp7,190,000 million nett for seven nights

• 50 percent off for additional children under 13 years old

• Additional fees for heavy fitness equipment (Cross Trainer, Tread Mill etc.) for Rp500,000nett per day.

The Mayflower, Jakarta – Marriott Executive Apartments has been authorised by the local government for repatriation and self-quarantine and is certified in CHSE (Cleanliness, Health, Safety, Environmental Sustainability) by the Tourism and Creative Economy Ministry.

It’s time to welcome the loveliest and rejuvenating repatriation program you could ever experience at The Mayflower, Jakarta – Marriott Executive Apartments. Enjoy your home away from home for eight days with less worries and only uplifting sensations.

Email [email protected] or [email protected] or contact +62 811 8173 733 or +62 811 8883 278 for more information and to book your repatriation package.