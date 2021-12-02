Year-End Festivities at JW Marriott Hotel Jakarta

As the year-end celebration comes near, JW Marriott Hotel Jakarta prepares a series of festive promotions, from rooms packages, goodies and special holiday feasts at its select restaurants.

Featuring a culinary masterpiece of its award-winning restaurant, guests can indulge in a variety of classic Christmas delicacies at Sailendra Restaurant. The Christmas Eve Dinner, Christmas Day Brunch and Christmas Day Dinner are available for Rp688,000 nett per person.

To ring in the new year with your loved ones, Sailendra Restaurant presents its best of the best buffet offerings, priced at Rp888,000 nett per person for the New Year’s Eve Dinner and New Year’s Day Brunch.

Guests can celebrate the joy of giving during this festive season with delightful Festive Gourmet Hampers. Two types of hampers are available: Royal hampers which include three jars of cookies, a bottle of wine, honey and jam at Rp2.5 million+ and the Premium hampers including three jars of cookies for Rp700,000+. For more thoughtful and one-of-a-kind presents for family and friends, JW Marriott Hotel Jakarta also offers Create-Your-Own-Hampers.

To plan the most memorable year-end holiday staycation, JW Marriott Hotel Jakarta offers its cosy Deluxe room, starting from Rp1,250,000++ per room per night. For those who stay during Christmas and New Year’s Eve, the room package includes breakfast and choice of festive brunch or dinner at Sailendra Restaurant for two adults and two children below 6 years old, starting from Rp2,580,000++ per room per night (check-in on 24-25th December 2021) and Rp3,840,000++ per room per night (check-in on 31st December 2021).

JW Marriott Hotel Jakarta also spreads the festive feast to the homes with Turkey To You delivery service. Guests can order 48 hours prior to JW Marriott’s signature Roasted Turkey (serves up to eight people), at Rp3,880,000+ with additional various side dishes, such as roasted potato, Brussel sprouts with beef bacon, honey-glazed baby carrots, bacon-wrapped chipolata, gravy, cranberry sauce, bread sauce, and JW Marriott’s signature cheesecake.

