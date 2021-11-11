Updated Self-Quarantine and Repatriation Packages at Sheraton Grand Jakarta Gandaria City Hotel

In response to the current mandatory quarantine regulation, Sheraton Grand Jakarta Gandaria City Hotel offers all-inclusive repatriation stay in five-star comfort, with full-board delectable dining options, sanitised airport transfer, laundry services, and more.

Featuring elegantly appointed rooms and CHSE (Cleanliness, Health, Safety and Environmental Sustainability) certified by the Tourism and Creative Economy Ministry, the hotel provides a safe and hygienic environment for international travellers undergoing their mandatory quarantine. Exclusively designed for Marriott Bonvoy members, this quarantine stay is eligible to earn Marriott Bonvoy points.

The room types and their prices are according to the vaccination dosage received are as follows:

• Guest Room (35 sqm)

Fully vaccinated guests: Rp7 million nett per room per two nights

Partially vaccinated guests: Rp11 million nett per room per four nights

• Larger Guest Room (42 sqm)

Fully vaccinated guests: Rp9 million nett per room per two nights

Partially vaccinated guests: Rp13 million nett per room per four nights

• Suite (57 sqm)

Fully vaccinated guests: Rp12 million nett per room per two nights

Partially vaccinated guests: Rp17 million nett per room per four nights

Each package includes:

• Daily meals (breakfast, lunch, and dinner) by individual box delivered to the room

• Mandatory two times PCR test conducted in the hotel by the appointed clinic for one person

• Complimentary five pieces of laundry per day per room

• Complimentary one-way airport pick-up service

• 20 percent discount for food and beverage orders and additional laundry services

• Complimentary high-speed internet access and WiFi access

An additional person staying in the same room will be charged at Rp2.5 million nett per person for fully vaccinated guests and Rp3.5 million for partially vaccinated guests with the same above inclusions.

Contacts for more information and reservation are listed below:

+6221 8063 0888 or [email protected]

Dennis | [email protected]

Albert | [email protected]