Aloft South Jakarta, the Capital’s Trending Social Space

Aloft Jakarta TB Simatupang reveals its new name: Aloft South Jakarta.

Known as the next generation of hotels for millennials and as a distinctive brand focusing on design, lifestyle, and music, Aloft South Jakarta is retaining its brand essence to cater to modern travellers who crave the jet-setting style and a vibrant social scene at affordable rates.

This strategic name change will allow the hotel to leverage the recognition and strength of its brand. Furthermore, it is an easily identifiable name and easy to recall – especially for millennials. Changes will include a new visual identity, updated logo, refreshed marketing, and hotel collaterals.

“I believe renaming the hotel to Aloft South Jakarta will give a positive impact, especially since South Jakarta is synonymous for its upscale residential areas, a home to millennials – a target we are aiming for.

We are steadfast that the name change doesn’t change who we are and will still stay true to our brand image and DNA,” said Lily Wijaya, General Manager of Aloft South Jakarta.

Nestled in Jakarta’s fast-growing metropolitan area, Aloft South Jakarta aims to be the trending social space for locals and travellers to mix, mingle and enjoy the capital’s energetic vibe through the hotel’s bold design and live music. The hotel has a unique urban industrial design theme and is home to lifestyle to-go spots as the guests can mingle at WXYZ Bar, Fraya, and Southside.

Aloft South Jakarta has succeeded to steal the scene with numerous activations from collaborations with renowned celebrities to the city’s talked-about influencers, KOLs, some musicians, and DJs. The hotel is currently projecting with Sony Entertainment Indonesia’s emerging artist, Mea Shahira X Aloft, and the first online event of Ravenisodd by Rachel Vennya.

“When travellers think of getting a good night’s rest while out on the road, we want them to think of Aloft South Jakarta. Changing the name to Aloft South Jakarta is always a great idea. The hotel will continue to offer fresh, purposeful environments and vibrant spaces that bring people together,” said Magda Hutagalung, the founder and CEO of PT. Anugrah Karya Bangsa, the owning company of Aloft South Jakarta.

The hotel offers 169 guestrooms. Eight tactic meeting spaces with the largest ballroom hosting up to 200 guests seated at round tables with its pre-function area are suitable for business travellers.

Please visit aloftsouthjakarta.com for more information.