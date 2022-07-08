Hunt Underway for Vandal in North Kuta, Reward Offered

A male foreigner has been caught on camera carrying out an act of vandalism in Tibubeneng Village, North Kuta, Bali.

Outraged by his behaviour, a bounty has been offered in order to help catch the man, worth Rp1.5 million cash.

“We are holding a competition because we are so angry. Those who find the perpetrators will be rewarded with Rp1.5 million,” said Director of the Village Business Entity Gentha Persada Tibubeneng, I Putu Ramadit Mardhayiska, on Thursday 7th July 2022.

The act of vandalism by a male Caucasian was carried out at the Semat Sari Market, Tibubeneng on the night of Tuesday, 5 July. The incident was caught on CCTV and has gone viral.

According to Ramaditya, the act of scribbling on the walls did not happen just once. His party had repeatedly repainted the walls, but the same thing happened again.

“We just painted it again one day, then it was damaged again. We painted the wall blue, then it was vandalised, then we painted it blue again after the vandals, after that we changed the paint to black and then it was vandalised again,” he said.

Ramaditya added that if the perpetrators were caught, they would be handed over to the police. “We obey the law, so that the police will follow up later,” he concluded.

