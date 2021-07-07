How to Get Free COVID-19 Self-Isolation Drugs Through Telemedicine

The Health Ministry has officially started a trial of a telemedicine service that provides free consultation, medicine, and vitamins for COVID-19 patients who are self-isolating and living in Jakarta.

This free medicine or vitamin provision is a government program through the Health Ministry, which has been implemented since Tuesday 6th July for COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms who are receiving care at home.

In collaboration with 11 telemedicine services, free consultation services for patients who are declared positive COVID-19 are being provided. Patients can be prescribed drugs or vitamins that match their symptoms.

Requirements

Patients who are self-isolating and wish to receive this service must meet the following requirements:

The laboratory where the patient is tested for COVID-19 must be affiliated with the Health Ministry.

Patients whose test results are negative must receive a WhatsApp from the Health Ministry marked with a green tick.

When consulting a doctor, the patient must identify themselves as a patient of the Health Ministry program.

Patients who fall into the self-isolation category can receive medicines for free.

To redeem the free medicine, the patient must send a WhatsApp to one of the Kimia Farma outlets that are collaborating with the Health Ministry.

There are specific medicines that have been approved by the Health Ministry; package A for an OTG or asymptomatic carrier and package B for patients with mild symptoms.

Only patients with numbers registered in the Health Ministry’s database (NAR) with an active case are entitled to medicines and vitamins.

List of Medicines

Not all drugs are covered under the scheme. The medicines listed below are prepared by Kimia Farma and will be shipped by SiCepat.

The following is a list of medicines and vitamins covered by the Ministry:

Package A for asymptomatic positive cases

Multivitamin (C, D, E, Zinc), a total of 10 tablets to be taken one per day

Packages B for patients with mild symptoms

Multivitamin (C, D, E, Zinc), a total of 10 tablets to be taken one per day

Azithromycin 500mg, a total of five tablets to be taken one per day

Oseltamivir 75mg, a total of fourteen tablets, one tablet to be taken twice a day

Paracetamol 500mg, a total of 10 tablets, to be taken when needed

Medicine requirements outside of this list must be paid for by the patient.

Registration

The patient must undertake a PCR test or an antigen swab in a laboratory affiliated with the Health Ministry. If the test results are positive for COVID-19, the patient will automatically receive a WhatsApp from the Health Ministry with a green tick. Patients can have an online consultation with a doctor on one of the telemedicine service platforms for free by clicking the link contained in the Health Ministry’s WhatsApp message and by entering the voucher code in the selected application. The patient then consults with a doctor and inform them that they are a patient of the Health Ministry program. The doctor will give a digital prescription according to the patient’s needs. If the patient is declared to be in the category of patients who must self-isolate, the medicines and vitamins can be redeemed for free after the consultation. To redeem for free, patients must send a WhatsApp message to one of Kimia Farma pharmacy outlets. The following is a list of numbers:

East Jakarta 0811-222-3049

North Jakarta 0811-222-1832

Central Jakarta 0878-7724-1590

South Jakarta 0895-3248-74355

West Jakarta 0878-7724-1405

Patients must send a digital prescription in the form of a PDF or screen capture, ID card, and delivery address to the designated Kimia Farma WhatsApp number. Medicines and/or vitamins will be covered by the Health Ministry and delivered using a delivery service.

Good Practice (recommended for Expatriates). Everyone who likes to have a teleconsultation can request this via [email protected]

Telemedicine Services

Simply download the following apps or access their websites:

1. Alodokter

Google Form

Android https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.alodokter.android

iOS https://apps.apple.com/id/app/alodokter-chat-bersama-dokter/id1405482962

2. Getwell

Android https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=id.paquesid.getwell

3. Good Doctor

Android https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.pajk.idpersonaldoc&hl=en&gl=US

iOS https://apps.apple.com/ID/app/id1531980757?mt=8

4. Halodoc

Website https://www.halodoc.com/tanya-dokter/kategori/covid-19

Android https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.linkdokter.halodoc.android&hl=en&gl=US

iOS https://apps.apple.com/id/app/halodoc-doctors-medicines/id1067217981

KlikDokter

LiveChat https://livechat.klikdokter.com/?category=Isoman%20Center&filter=121

Android https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=id.codigo.klikdokter&hl=en&gl=US

KlinikGo

Android https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klinikgo

LinkSehat

Android https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.linkmedissehat.linksehat

Milkvik

Android https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=bima.milvik.health&hl=en&gl=US

ProSehat

WhatsApp https://api.whatsapp.com/send?data=&phone=628111816800&source=&text=Hi%20ProSehat

Android https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.prosehat&hl=en&gl=US

SehatQ

Android https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.she.sehatq&hl=en&gl=US

iOS https://apps.apple.com/id/app/sehatq-chat-dokter-beli-obat/id1473822420

YesDok

Website https://www.yesdok.com/id/consult/setup/

Android https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.yesdok.mobile.app&hl=en&gl=US

iOS https://apps.apple.com/id/app/yesdok-doctor-consultation/id1275373472