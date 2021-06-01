Gas Cylinder Explosion; 2 Foreigners Injured

A 12kg gas cylinder has exploded at a house in Jimbaran, Badung Regency, Bali at 6 am local time.

The owner of the house, a French citizen named Hugo Getan Quntin Houthoofd, 34, and a woman named Elouise Fiona Michelle Houthoofd from England, 29, were injured.

“Hugo went to the kitchen to heat some water for tea. When the stove was turned on, the fire suddenly surged and there was an explosion,” said Head of South Kuta Police AKP Yusak Agustinus Saoi.

According to Yusak, the explosion allegedly occurred because of a gas leak. “The victims were assisted by residents and rushed to Siloam Hospital and referred to Sanglah Hospital, Denpasar,” he explained.

Material losses due to this incident are in the form of one house and one car. Meanwhile, I Wayan Wirya, Head of the Fire and Rescue Service of Badung Regency, explained that the kitchen had been destroyed.

“There were no casualties, only burns,” said Wirya.