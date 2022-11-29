Festive Celebrations at the St. Regis Bali Resort

Allow yourself the luxury of an unforgettable Festive Season at The St. Regis Bali Resort as the resort welcomes you to a celebration of festivity, brimming with lights, warmth and seasonal cheer.

GRACIOUS CHRISTMAS TRADITIONS

Festive Goodies & Hampers

Gourmand Deli, 22nd November – 26th December 2022

Send your warmest Holiday Season Greetings with a personalized hamper filled with exquisite culinary creations. Pamper friends and family with thoughtful homemade cookies, pudding, artisanal chocolate pralines, Christmas stollen and premium wines.

Starting at IDR 1,700,000 net per hamper

Festive Afternoon Tea

The St. Regis Bar, December 2022, 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm

The award-winning pastry team, led by pastry chef Vincent Stopin, presents a delightful and elaborate festive-inspired Afternoon Tea tier. Join us in the festive traditions and spend quality time with your loved ones.

IDR 450,000 net per person

Toast the Festive Holidays

The St. Regis Bar, December 2022, 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Celebrate the holidays in style at The St. Regis Bar. Indulge in seasonally inspired cocktails and be mesmerized as your surroundings transform into another world with just a sip of our festive cocktails.

Boneka Christmas Brunch

Boneka, 25th December 2022, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm

Highlighting the spirit of the season, relax with your loved ones as a live jazz band and Christmas carols complement an indelible culinary experience. Delight in an international selection of all your brunch favourites, including the noteworthy lobster omelette.

IDR 1,250,000 net per person (including a glass of sparkling wine)

IDR 990,000 net per person (beverage package)

IDR 650,000 net per child (3 – 12 years old)

The Astor Christmas Brunch

Kayuputi, 25th December 2022, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm

Timeless festive experiences with family and friends await this Christmas at The Astor Christmas Brunch. Kayuputi invites you to embark on a decadent gastronomical journey with loved ones.

IDR 1,750,000 net per person (brunch package)

IDR 1,450,000 net per person (beverage package)

Christmas Buffet Dinner

Boneka, 24th – 25th December 2022, 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Let Boneka’s traditional gala buffet bring back memories of your family’s beloved holiday classics. Tantalize your taste buds with a delectable international selection including Wagyu beef D-rump from the grill, and sumptuous river lobster.

IDR 1,750,000 net per person

IDR 750,000 net per child (3 – 12 years old)

Christmas Degustation Dinner

Kayuputi, 24th – 25th December 2022, 6:30 pm – 11:00 pm

Celebrate joyous moments with friends and family as the culinary team presents a compelling 6-course degustation dinner. Revel in Bali’s most distinguished dining room near the dramatic open kitchen or within the alluring beachfront gazebo overlooking the serene Indian Ocean.

IDR 2,100,000 net per person

THE TRADITIONS OF NEW YEAR’S EVE

Usher in 2023 with extraordinary indulgences at Bali’s Finest Address.

Embrace the holiday season and revel in a celebratory mood as we ring in the New Year together. Celebrate the last day of the year with indulgence at Boneka, complete with the finest, most exquisite, and extensive buffet menu. At Kayuputi, the noteworthy degustation menu precludes an extraordinary evening affair where you are invited to dance the night away or relax beneath the stars at the Cloud Nine Terrace.

New Year’s Eve Gala Buffet Dinner

Boneka, 31st December 2022, 7:00 pm – 11:00 pm

Celebrate a timeless tradition with a New Year’s Eve celebratory dinner at Boneka. Absorb the mystique of our artisan-crafted interiors enlivened with a dynamic live jazz band, and treat the younger connoisseurs to a thoughtful children’s corner. Create a new tradition with the New Year’s Eve celebratory buffet dinner at Boneka.

IDR 2,900,000 net per person

IDR 750,000 net per child (3 – 12 years old)

New Year’s Eve Degustation Dinner

Kayuputi, 31st December 2022, 7:00 pm – 11:00 pm

Celebrate the intimate surroundings and cultured ambience this New Year while savouring the Asian-inspired haute cuisine flavours of Kayuputi’s international degustation menu. Enjoy the hand-selected wine and Champagne pairing from our Wine Spectator award-winning cellar.

IDR 4,900,000 net per person (food only)

New Year’s Eve Gala Buffet Dinner

Astor Ballroom, 31st December 2022, 7:30 pm – 11:30 pm

This New Year’s Eve, Bali’s Finest Address will host the most exquisite and luxurious gastronomic experience on the island. Celebrate the arrival of 2023 with aperitifs and canapés at the foyer from 7:30 PM before the ballroom opens at 8:00 PM for dinner to reveal the grandeur of an idyllic setting for an unforgettable party. You will be treated to a bespoke international buffet while relaxing to alluring tunes from live entertainment. Dance the night away as the evening culminates with a dazzling fireworks display and countdown at Cloud Nine Terrace.

IDR 6,750,000 net per person

IDR 3,250,000 net per child (3 – 12 years old)

Invite Your Inner Circle

31st December 2022, from 11:00 pm

Elevate your New Year’s celebration with an exclusive fête located on the pristine beachfront of Cloud Nine Terrace. Discover the enchanting white sand beach and sapphire sea, a distinctive backdrop to our Champagne ice bar featuring a sparkling array of cocktails and Champagne. The passionate fête culminates in a splendid burst of colours as the sky lights up with a magnificent fireworks display.

The Astor Brunch

Kayuputi, 1st January 2023, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm

Lavish and decadent. Luxuriate on New Year’s Day at Kayuputi with caviar and Champagne. Inspired by The Astor’s traditions, Executive Chef Agung Gede and the exemplary culinary team are at the vanguard of showcasing the best beachfront brunch experience.

IDR 1,750,000 net per person (brunch package)

IDR 1,450,000 net per person (beverage package)

The Address of the Original Bali Brunch

Boneka, 1st January 2023, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm

Boneka Restaurant offers interactive gourmet dining that is as vibrant and welcoming as the theatrical setting. Delight in the dishes prepared by one of the island’s best culinary teams, presented at your table by our talented chefs.

IDR 880,000 net per person (brunch package)

IDR 990,000 net per person (beverage package)

IDR 440,000 net per child (3 – 12 years old)

SPA & WELLNESS AT IRIDIUM SPA

Bespoke and Natural Nail Treatments

The ultimate treatment for your hands, this nail treatment features a bespoke scrub and a relaxing massage that will leave your hands softer, brighter, and younger looking. All steps of the treatment will be customized to your nail needs. The nail lacquer is made up of essential nutrients from plant and mineral-based ingredients like sugar cane, wheat, corn, and clay, giving your nails a long-lasting, highly pigmented vegan and cruelty-free nail polish that stays on so you can stay natural.

60-minute manicure IDR 1,200,000 net per person

60-minute pedicure IDR 1,400,000 net per person

Black Pearl Ocean Bliss

Pamper yourself during the festive season with a refreshing and revitalizing treatment that features the ocean’s unsurpassed riches and natural bounty. The journey includes a soothing Ocean Clay Massage and an exquisite Indian Ocean Black Pearl body exfoliant. Unwind and relax, your rested body is ready to usher in 2023.

180-minute treatment

IDR 12,000,000 net per couple

Luxurious Champagne Treatment

Treat yourself with Golden Bubbles! Cool drops of precious Champagne are poured on the whole body in a refreshing gentle massage, followed by the Iridium massage using grape seed scrub and grape seed oil. 150-minute Champagne treatment

IDR 12,000,000 net per couple

For more information and reservations,

Please call us at +62361-8478-111

Email to [email protected]

Advance reservations are recommended.