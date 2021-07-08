Emergency PPKM: Bali Checkpoints

Up to 39 junctions in Bali will have checkpoints set up starting Thursday 8th July to aid with enforcement during Emergency PPKM.

Head of Public Relations of the Denpasar Police Iptu Ketut Sukadi elaborated that all travellers passing through are required to show vehicle documents, ID cards, and vaccine cards. If these are not available, travellers will be asked to turn back.

Moreover, it was also proposed in the coordination meeting that those working in the essential and critical sectors should be given a work certificate and a job description card arranged by the regional government.

“Businesses that close at 8pm WITA are asked to turn off the lights. Also, WiFi devices in public facilities must be turned off at 8pm WITA,” added Sukadi.

The following are the 39 checkpoints in Bali:

Denpasar

Gunung Sanghyang

Sekat Umanyar Post

Sekat Biaung Post

Gatsu Barat – Kebo Iwa

Teuku Umar Barat – Gunung Salak

Sunset Road Barat – Dewi Kunti

Tohpati

Badung

Mengwi Terminal Entrance

Simpang Wiros

Gianyar

Masceti Post

Batubulan Post

Payangan Post

Tampak Siring Post

Tegalalang Post

Ubud Post

Buleleng

Labuan Lalang Post

Pancasari Post

Tajun Kubu Tambahan Post

Tejakula Post

Celukan Bawang Post

Sangsit Post

Jembrana

Gilimanuk Entrance Post

Gilimanuk Exit Post

Jembrana Terminal Post

Gajah Mada Post

Hasanuddin Post

Tabanan

Adipura Post

Pahlawan Post

Bangli

Catur Kintamani Post

Bunutin Post

Taman Post

Bangbang Post

Klungkung

Gua Lawah Post

Lepang Post

Dermaga Kusamba Post

Toya Pakeh Post

Karangasem