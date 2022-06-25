Bali Hosting Women Endurance Extra 2022

Bali is again hosting a prestigious event with Wextra (Women Endurance Extra) 2022, planned to be held on 16th July 2022.

According to the founder of Wextra, who is also the head of the Women Cycling Community, Lara Prasetya, Wextra is one of the events being held to raise the courage of women to take part in semi-pro activities in the endurance category.

This time, Wextra will consist of two categories, namely the half loop or 200 km category which is followed by 100 male and female cyclists and the 369 km category which will be participated by 15 female cyclists chosen by representatives from all over Indonesia.

“This year’s activity is our second activity. We hope that the routine activities carried out every year can serve as an alternative to sport tourism for domestic and international tourists,” said Prasetya.

Bali Deputy Governor Tjokorda Gede Oka Artha Ardana Sukawati (Cok Ace) also welcomed the choice of Bali as the host of national and international level events. By holding the Wextra event, he hopes that this can be a promotional event for Bali tourism so that in the future, more sports events will be held in Bali.

“We really appreciate and fully support the organisation of this activity. Besides exercising, the participants can also enjoy the beautiful natural scenery of Bali. We will continue to improve the supporting infrastructure in the future so that more sporting events and other events will be held in Bali,” he said.