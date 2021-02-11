10 Best Places to Visit in Indonesia

Indonesia is on the bucket list for many people, and it is easy to see why.

The scenery is absolutely stunning, and there is much history to explore. It is an archipelago that boasts over 17,000 islands and over 300 indigenous ethnicities. It could take a lifetime to see everything that Indonesia has to offer, but it is certainly worth at least one visit. There are so many things to do it can be hard to plan an itinerary with the short time you have available so here are ten of the best places to visit in Indonesia.

Komodo National Park

When we hear Komodo, we usually associate it with the incredibly large lizards who are stunning creatures. Unsurprisingly they live in the wild at the Komodo National Park, which is actually a group of three islands, Padar, Rinca and Komodo. It is an absolute privilege to see these magnificent dragon-like creatures in their natural environment, and the area is surrounded by stunning greenery, Hills and beaches for which the pink sand is well known, there is undoubtedly more than one photo opportunity waiting for you here.

Borobudur Temple

Buddhism plays a large role in Indonesia life, and the Borobudur temple is one of the largest sanctuaries in the area. They welcome tourists, and this stunning historical temple was built around the 8th century. It is steeped in culture and architecture with unique carvings in the stone. Take time to reflect silently in the glorious jungles and hills nearby or stroll through the temples and sit in prayer. The Buddhist monks who call this place home are very used to visitors and welcome them to share in this fantastic location.

Lake Toba

Lake Toba claims the title of the biggest Lake in Indonesia, and it offers stunning landscapes with glorious views stretching into the distance everywhere you look. Amazingly the Lake is double the size of Singapore itself and was originally a volcanic Lake although there is nothing active in the area. Right in the middle of the Lake is the island of Samosir which is accessible and welcoming to tourists. The area is Batak, and you can learn about the culture and the traditions that are still honoured in the surrounding villages.

Derawan Islands

In East Kalimantan, we find a small archipelago of six islands and a few smaller that do not qualify as such but are known as islets. The group is called the Derawan islands and is a fantastic place for people who enjoy scuba diving and snorkelling. While the scenery above land is delightful, it is what lurks beneath the water that gives this area a fantastic reputation. Off the coast of Maratua island, there are some stunning sea caves and swimming in the Lake at Kakaban island offers you the chance to see stingless jellyfish.

Tanjung Puting National Park

An island paradise that exists and plays home to wild orangutans. These gorgeous orange creatures live in the stunning tropical jungle backdrop of the Tanjung Puting National Park. If you are looking for a tropical safari, with some of the most naturally occurring magical scenery, you will ever see then this is certainly somewhere that should be on your must-visit list. It is truly magnificent.

Raja Ampat

Another one for the divers of the world, Raja Ampat boasts an incredible 1300 fish types, 530 coral species and 700 mollusc species. It is remote and is definitely a paradise for those who love to spend their time underwater. Best in pretty impressive scenery above the surface two and if you are a budding photographer you will find some of the most amazing panoramic views here. If you can take pictures underwater, you could find yourself featuring in some of the best photographic journals in the world.

Mount Bromo

From deep below to way above, Mount Bromo is a volcano that features one of the most impressive multicoloured skies ever seen outside of the Aurora borealis. Generally, it is surrounded by mist, giving it an ethereal feel and is one of the most amazing places on earth to watch the sunrise from the nearby Java island. It takes just a couple of days to explore the area which is steeped in green and beautiful flowers with a splattering of waterfalls to enjoy.

Wae Rebo Village

Identified by the unique cone-shaped houses, this gorgeous village sits at the foothills of the picturesque mountains. It is still unspoilt offering wild orchids, an abundance of wildlife and a remote Highland hideaway. Certainly, worth adding to your bucket list as it is unique and somewhere you will be glad you visited.

Dieng Plateau

The dining plateau is a mass of jungle and highland, hot springs and multicoloured lakes with temples from ancient Hindu culture. Each year a festival takes place in this location with jazz music, performances and traditional rituals for all to see. It is way up high at 2000 metres above sea level, and the temperatures can get slightly chilly. It is a gorgeous location and depending on whether you want a quiet experience or the festival experience, you can pick a time to visit.

Ubud

The cultural art capital of Bali is where you will find many art galleries and traditional street performances. It is a glorious island destination, and somewhere you really must go while in Bali. Again, you get the benefits of the jungle and river scenery that Indonesia is so famous for.