Wings Group Denies Mie Sedaap Determined Unsafe by Hong Kong

Wings Group Indonesia has said the Mie Sedaap product flavoured as Korean Spicy Chicken has met the applicable food safety standards in response to the recent discovery of pesticides by the Hong Kong Centre for Foods Safety.

Along with pesticides, ethylene oxide was found. Head of Corporate Communications and CSR Wings Group Indonesia Sheila Kansil said Mie Sedaap had obtained various permits, including a permit from the Food and Drug Supervisory Agency (BPOM) of Indonesia.

“In addition, Mie Sedaap also meets the standards of Halal Certificate (MUI), ISO 22000 Certification on International Standards for Food Safety Management, and ISO 9001 Certification on International Standards for Quality Management Systems,” said Kansil in an official statement, quoted on Thursday 29th September 2022.

The effort to comply with the applicable regulations is Mie Sedaap’s commitment as part of Wings Group Indonesia. Consumers have been enjoying Mie Sedaap products in more than 30 countries for more than a dozen years.

“Mie Sedaap is also said to have met mandatory export standards, including content, packaging, and product labelling,” she said.

This product is distributed by the sole agent of Golden Long Food Trading Ltd and the retailer in Hong Kong is PARKnSHOP (HK) Limited.

“CFS collected product samples from supermarkets in Lok Fu for testing under the routine Food Control Program. Test results showed samples of noodles, seasoning packets, and chilli powder products containing the pesticide ethylene oxide,” they wrote in an official statement, as quoted on Wednesday 28th September.

The Hong Kong CFS then gave instructions to stop selling Mie Sedaap, remove the product from the product batch from shelves, and urged the public not to consume the Mie Sedaap flavour in question, even if they have already bought it.