At the beginning of this blissful year, The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali takes pleasure in welcoming Executive Pastry Chef, Antonio Yang, to the inspiring culinary team of the resort.

With over a decade of experience in creating bespoke and commercial pastries in culinary establishments across Asia, Chef Antonio is that delightful touch that the resort brings to perfect its culinary team of excellence.

Chef Antonio began his early professional career as a Graphic Designer, but he knew that his passion truly lies in the culinary world. After taking a courageous turn in his life, Chef Antonio decided to dive deeper into the pastry world where he finally found his true joy. Chef Antonio’s speciality is serving innovative desserts fused with French, Italian, and Asian signature touches. He believes that every pastry is more than just food, it is a resemblance of art, and it should create an impact on the guest upon first sight. Chef Antonio is aiming to elevate the gastronomical experience at The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali with his belief combined with his intricate and detailed pastry creations.

The Taiwanese pastry and bakery prodigy grew up in Panama and obtained his professional diploma from the Le Cordon Bleu Paris in Taiwan, which granted him Diplome de Patisserie. Chef Antonio has also been accorded the title of Master Gelatiere from the Carpigiani Gelato University in Bologna, Italy as well as a diploma in Baking Arts and Science from the Cerealtech School of Baking Technology in Singapore.

From then on, his expertise in the pastry field has furthered him to the position of Executive Pastry Chef in different parts of Asia Pacific beginning with St. Regis, Sukhotai, Bangkok where he showcased his proficiency in transforming delicate ingredients to elaborate dessert presentations. The chef’s insight has also opened a path to becoming the Executive Pastry Chef Consultant for Brasserie 1893 at Waldorf Astoria Beijing in China where he achieved The Michelin Plate 2021 for maintaining good cooking standards.

Prior to joining The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali, his resounding success has also been established with Marriott International as Chef Antonio joined St. Regis. This was where he launched the phenomenal afternoon tea set thematic menu, Forest and Summer Afternoon Tea. His intricate and undistorted dessert presentation inspired by the living things and the surrounding nature at this thematic afternoon tea was a true reflection of Chef Antonio as an inspired artist and pastry chef.

This warm-hearted chef has also contributed to the development of talented chefs as he led the Young Chef Development Project in different countries where he resided, and it has been his goal to continue doing so anywhere life brings him. Addressing his appointment, Chef Antonio commented, “All these years I’ve been telling stories through my sweet creation and now I am thrilled to continue sharing another success story with one of the most inspiringly beautiful resorts in the world, The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali and the island’s pride, Bali International Convention Centre. Together with my team, we will elevate the pastry creations like never before with the Eat Well pillar embedded to the very core.”

For more information, please visit www.westinnusaduabali.com or social media @westinbali.