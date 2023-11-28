Add a Little Hendrick’s to Your Holiday: Hendrick’s Gin’s Festive Invitation This Season

Have the most wondrous time with peculiar exhibition to limited-edition bottles from the Cabinet of Curiosities, celebration awaits at every sip.

The most wonderful time of year is finally here! This festive season, Hendrick’s Gin presents a spectacular line-up of refreshing tipples to accompany all modes of holiday merriment. From celebratory cocktails at home and at your liveliest bars, to unusual gifts for curious companions and a playground of whimsical oddities at Hendrick’s Festive Wonderland, keep spirits raised throughout the season and Put A Little Hendrick’s In Your Holidays.

Jump into the whimsical hot air balloon at Hendrick’s Festive Wonderland

As a crown jewel of the Red & White Wine & Spirits Xmas Fair 2023, Hendrick’s Festive Wonderland will transform the atrium of Senayan City starting from 22nd – 26th November 2023 into an enchanting world of festive delights. Here, the essence of Hendrick’s – a harmonious blend of cucumber and rose – perfumes the air, enchanting the senses and marking a triumphant ode to the year’s end. From delightful tasting sessions to unusual festive gift wrapping and a whimsical hot air balloon, there is no shortage of festive merriment with Hendrick’s Gin.

To add greater joy, each purchase at Hendrick’s Festive Wonderland will be rewarded with a special voucher. Pick up a bottle of Hendrick’s Gin or Hendrick’s Neptunia, a limited-edition release from the Hendrick’s Cabinet of Curiosities, to add some holiday cheer to your celebrations.

Host unusually for the holidays

A Holiday Party is a jolly and memorable affair. Whether you’re hosting a fantastic feast or a cosy gathering for those near and dear, enjoy the season’s soirees in full measure with a little assistance from Hendrick’s Gin. For those inspired by the crisp allure of gin concoctions from their favoured haunts, rejoice in an enthralling array of Hendrick’s Gin cocktails, each as exquisite as they are effortlessly crafted within the comfort of your abode.

The first toast of the season calls for thunderous refreshment. Bid farewell to mundane half-flat flutes and welcome the unconventional elegance of Hendrick’s French 75. Known as the ‘Soixante-Quinze‘ in France, this refined elixir unveils a resplendent harmony of vibrant citrus, fragrant notes of Hendrick’s signature cucumber and rose, all crowned with the effervescence of crisp Champagne.

Unmistakably festive, both in its presentation and taste, Hendrick’s Cranberry Fizz is a delightfully curious libation destined to infuse holiday cheer. Served elegantly in a highball glass and adorned with a cucumber slice, this exquisite cocktail marries Hendrick’s Gin, cranberry juice, and your choice of soda or sparkling wine, crafting a refreshing blend that captivates the senses.

Celebrate in splendour at your favourite bars

The festive season calls for oddly jolly gatherings. If you’re faced with the delicious dilemma of which establishment to patronise, Hendrick’s Gin has put together an exquisite selection of unusually high-quality recommendations in the vibrant locales of Java and Bali.

Revel in the classic sophistication of Hendrick’s Gin or indulge in the intriguing offerings from our Cabinet of Curiosities: the enchanting Hendrick’s Flora Adora and the captivating Hendrick’s Neptunia. These exquisite selections will be artfully crafted into a sophisticated French 75 or a vibrant Cranberry Fizz cocktail.

The first 100 guests to purchase a cocktail at each of the participating outlets may redeem a pair of complimentary Hendrick’s festive socks.

Gift absurdly with Hendrick’s Gin

No festivity is complete without Hendrick’s Gin, so this holiday season, why not give your nearest and dearest the gift of this curious gin? Spectacularly simple yet incredibly impressive, Hendrick’s Gin is a versatile base for any tipple, making it the perfect house gift for your host.

For the more adventurous companions, Hendrick’s Flora Adora is the newest limited-edition release from Hendrick’s Cabinet of Curiosities. It blooms with an enticing aroma of enchanting flowers, taking the brand’s signature house style into a fresh and irresistibly floral dimension. Another limited edition added to the Cabinet of Curiosities in 2022, Hendrick’s Neptunia is inspired by the Magic of the Sea and unmistakably Hendrick’s, awash in roses and cucumber, with added depth and flavour from its mysterious blend of Scottish coastal botanicals. These curious companions are available for purchase on minuman.com.