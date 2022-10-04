The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali welcomes Chef Salvatore Catania to lead the resort’s Prego restaurant with authentic casual Italian cuisine.

Chef Salvatore is a native of Turin, Piedmont in the northern part of Italy. Like many great Italian chefs, he nurtured his culinary passion from an early age through his family’s traditional cuisine, where his family shared their traditional recipes with him. His knowledge of Southern Italian delicacies was enhanced, as he travelled to South Italy in summer to discover more of his family’s heritage.

His expertise in the kitchen first began in 2012 with the Aquila Nera Restaurant in Ivrea, Italy, highlighting southern Italian cuisine and seafood. Two years later, he joined a management internship program in Phuket, Thailand to develop his culinary expertise further. He gained his first kitchen management skills and spent his free time cheese making in the Vaiano Bros Factory.

The chef prodigy then continued his professional career in Sabella’s Italian fine dining in Ajman, United Arab Emirates, before returning to Thailand leading the Italian restaurant Vero as Jr Sous Chef. In 2017, Chef Salvatore joined the Renaissance Hotel in Bangkok, Thailand leading the elegant Italian restaurant La Tavola known for its modern authentic cuisine. Here, he sharpened his expertise in planning and developing menus, hosting several Michelin-Star chefs, wine dinners, and special events for the hotel.

Having the opportunities to participate in different Marriott International events such as The Stars of Italy, M Live Market, Club Marriott and Marriott Bonvoy, Renaissance Global Day of Discovery, and many more, Chef Salvatore is now ready to lead the dining excitement of The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali by offering the utmost Italian dining experience in Prego.

“The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali continues to focus on presenting inspiring dining experience for our guests that will guarantee an unforgettable recharging experience during their stay at our resort. This time, with the arrival of Chef Salvatore,” expressed the resort’s General Manager, Oriol Montal.

Visit www.westinnusaduabali.com or follow social media accounts @WestinBali and @PregoBali for details.