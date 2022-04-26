Tom Aikens Introduces Sunday Roast and New Gourmet Indulgence at Tom’s

Tom’s by Tom Aikens is bringing European nostalgia at The Langham, Jakarta launches the highly-styled Sunday Roast and New Gourmet Indulgence by Tom Aikens.

“We are beyond excited knowing the food enthusiasts visiting my first restaurant in Asia to celebrate the everyday. This place is designed to pamper guests’ loved ones with British and French-influenced cuisines in style. Through the launch of new additional dining indulgent options, we believe it will enrich the selections of prepared simple meals using the best seasonal high-quality produce and attract more newcomers to try the most-anticipated restaurant in the capital,” said Tom Aikens.

Tom’s also features a mezzanine lounge that overlooks the restaurant with circular steel stairs connected to the cosy wooden cladding bar which specialises in the largest and most varied whiskey selections in Jakarta. Guests also have an option to sit around the Chef’s Table corner placed in the Marrone open kitchen showcasing the lively process; the Himalayan salt-dry meat lockers will age the best quality beef and the épicerie like shelves will offer a wide variety of charcuterie and cheeses along with wide selections of wine.

Sunday Roast

The Sunday Roast at Tom’s is available starting on Sunday 24th April 2022. Starters to look forward to for the Sunday Roast are foie gras and chicken liver parfait with grape chutney and French brioche, treacle-cured salmon with homemade dill ricotta and smoked potatoes, and yellowtail ceviche with pickled cucumber and agave.

Tom’s is also proudly introducing Gueridon trolley service of meat carvings options including prime rib roast, rack of lamb, rotisserie chicken, and Chilean seabass with fresh garnishes and accompaniments. A variety of British styled desserts like pistachio frangipane, vanilla cheesecake with raspberry, and apple almond tart will delight all the sweet admirers.

The Sunday Roast is available at Rp688,000++ per person for the main dining hall table and at Rp888,000++ per person for a table by the window, inclusive of a complimentary welcome drink from the signature cocktail trolley.

New Gourmet Indulgence

Curated by Aikens, this new dining experience starts on Monday 25th April. Guests are invited to discover new menu experiences served from Monday to Saturday during lunch from 12-3pm and dinner on weekends from 6-10 pm.

Be pampered by the new signature dishes like wagyu truffle slider and oysters citrus and champagne for snacks as well as clam chowder, lamb mulligatawny, and cioppino for the soup selections. Pasta lovers are ought to order the lamb ragu, mushroom and truffle or lobster and uni fettuccine.

Adding a new experience to the table, Tom’s will be serving white and red base pizzas. The white-base pizzas feature selections of burrata, prosciutto, truffle, and mortadella for the white base pizza. Meanwhile, the red-base pizzas include smoke Hungarian style pepperoni, fennel sausage, margarita and spice nduja. The woodfire grill will be the highlighted main course to experience. A 45-day Himalayan salt dry-aged USDA prime or black Angus and wagyu beef are highly recommended, as these will be served with selections of sides menu like lobster mac and cheese, Hasselback baked potatoes, creamed spinach, and many more.

Traditional British homemade desserts like sticky toffee pudding, whiskey dark chocolate tart, and salted caramel popcorn sundae are the finest desserts to enjoy. Vegetarians can opt for the hearty, nourishing, and full of amazing flavours like brioche cheese toasties, tomato shorba, Caesar salad, wild mushroom and truffle risotto, mushroom and truffle fettuccine, burrata, truffle or margarita pizzas, and many more.

Guests who wish to be among the first to experience the new menu of Tom’s by Tom Aikens in The Langham, Jakarta may call +62 858 8838 8885 or click here to discover more offers.