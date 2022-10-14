Wondrous Weekend at The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Mega Kuningan

The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Mega Kuningan has a new staycation package for weekenders to choose their indulgent moments with Wondrous Weekend.

This new weekend package comes with optional perks of either a Saturday or Sunday Brunch for two at Asia Restaurant, or a signature spa treatment for two at The Ritz-Carlton Spa, which has only recently reopened. Starting from Rp2,450,000++ per night for a stay at the classic and spacious Grand Room, guests will get to choose from the optional perks as well as a breakfast for two at Asia Restaurant.

Upon request, weekenders have the option to elevate their Ritz-Carlton weekend experience by staying at the newly-reimagined rooms; Grand Club Room at Rp3,450,000++ per night or Mayfair Suite at Rp4,450,000++ per night. Both elevated weekend stay experiences are entitled to the same perks, exclusively for Friday and Saturday check-ins.

Please call 021 2551 8888 to book your stay or for more details on the Wondrous Weekend package. You can also book here and type PROMO CODE: ZJ1.