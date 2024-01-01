Held from 23rd to 25th February 2024, the collaboration marks a remarkable fusion of Latin American flavours in one of Bali’s most iconic culinary destinations.

Renowned Mexican chef and chef-owner, Tamara Chavez, of Canchita Restaurant in Singapore, is set to captivate the taste buds of diners at Starfish Bloo, located in W Bali – Seminyak, with her exquisite Peruvian cuisine.

With 14 years of global culinary experience, the Mexican-born Tamara Chavez has emerged as a leading advocate of Latin American gastronomy and culture in Singapore. Trained in Peru at El Mercado under award-winning Chef Rafael Osterling, whose eponymous restaurant was ranked 19th in Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants 2022, Tamara effortlessly infuses her knowledge of Peru’s culinary heritage with the vibrant flavours of her home country.

Tamara’s culinary journey in Singapore began in 2014 when she assumed the role of Head Chef at TONO Cevicheria, Asia’s first Peruvian Cevicheria, followed by OLA Cocina Del Mar, a Spanish restaurant awarded a Michelin Plate for three consecutive years since 2017. Recognised for her outstanding contributions to Singapore’s dining scene, Tamara was named a finalist for the ‘Female Chef of the Year’ at the World Gourmet Awards in 2021 and 2022.

Passionate about promoting Latin American gastronomy and culture, Tamara has showcased her culinary prowess in various countries, including Vietnam, Malaysia, Seychelles, and South Korea. Outside the kitchen, she indulges in salsa dancing and exploring the diverse restaurants and bars worldwide.

On Friday, 23rd February 2024, from 5.30 PM to 6.30 PM, join W Bali – Seminyak for a unique Chef Garden Activation experience, exclusively for in-house and outside guests. Enjoy handpicking fresh veggies and herbs, followed by sunset cocktails at the Ice Garden. Then, from 6.30 PM onwards, indulge in tropical cocktails and canapés featuring Chef Tamara’s inspired Latin American and Peruvian dishes crafted with ingredients sourced from our chef’s garden.

On Saturday, 24th February 2024, starting at 5.30 PM, revel in an array of flavours as the prolific chef presents her meticulously designed menus featuring a 7-course meal made using the freshest locally sourced ingredients. Expect a 7-course menu showcasing delectable Peruvian cuisine specially crafted by Chef Tamara Chavez herself.

Wrapping up the exciting collaboration on Sunday, 25th February 2024, from 12.00 PM to 3.30 PM, don’t miss out on Bali’s best brunch at Starfish Bloo and savour in a delectable brunch experience as Chef Tamara presents her signature dishes at Starfish Bloo.

Experience three days of culinary indulgence at Starfish Bloo, W Bali – Seminyak. On 23rd February 2024, enjoy W Bali – Seminyak’s Garden Activation and sunset cocktails at the Ice Garden for Rp450,000++ per person.

The following day, 24th February 2024, savour a 7-course Peruvian cuisine dinner with a welcome cocktail for Rp900,000++. Enhance your experience with a cocktail or wine pairing package for an extra Rp500,000++, featuring three cocktails and one wine selection.

Finally, on 25th February 2024, join W Bali – Seminyak for a special Starfish Bloo Brunch starting at Rp950,000++. Upgrade to the food and alcoholic beverage package for Rp1,720,000++, or indulge in the ultimate luxury with all food, alcoholic beverages, and champagne packages for Rp2,550,000++.

For more information or to make a reservation, call +62 361 3000 106 or email [email protected].