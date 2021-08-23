Monday, 23 August 2021

Indonesia Expat
Lifestyle

The Westin Jakarta Celebrates 5th Anniversary With Virtual Wellness Activity

by Indonesia Expat
Anniversary Westin Jakarta

Celebrating its fifth anniversary on 26 August, The Westin Jakarta presents virtual ‘Yoga for Wellbeing’ in collaboration with Isha Foundation on Saturday, 28 August 2021 at 9:00 AM Jakarta time, exclusively available for Marriott Bonvoy members.

The essence of the hotel’s five-year milestone is to extend an appreciation and gesture of gratitude to the Marriott Bonvoy loyalty members. Collaborating with Isha Foundation, the hotel provides members with an opportunity to experience a wellness activity at the comfort of their home with the expert in the field.

It is now more important than ever to maintain inner balance, peace of mind, and well-being. The Westin Jakarta aims to help its guests in achieving this by creating a rhythm to wellness through the activity that is powerful and feasible to practice anywhere and anytime.

The-Westin-Jakarta-x-Isha-Foundation

  • lsha Foundation designs a program based on the ancient Yogic sciences, proven to enhance health and well-being with many benefits, including:
  • Stabilize the body, mind, and emotions
  • Strengthen and stabilize the spine
  • Relieve back pain, stress, anxiety, and tension
  • Instill a lasting sense of joy, peace, and fulfilment.

The program will be conducted virtually in English for a one-hour session. For registration or information on this wellness activity, please visit http://linktr.ee/westinjakarta.

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •   
  •  
  •  

Related posts

Can Millennials Really Create Change?

Caranissa Djatmiko

Meet Muriel Ydo

Karen Davis

5 Holiday Shopping Trends to Look Out For This Season

Indonesia Expat