Marriott Bonvoy Hotels and Resorts in Indonesia Celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival

It is the time of the year where Marriott Bonvoy hotels and resorts in Indonesia welcome the Mid-Autumn Festival with the finest, timeless and authentic ingredients and recipes.

An exclusive selection of traditional flavours like lotus seed paste with egg yolk as well as creative variations like truffle lotus with charcoal skin are tailored to suit the taste buds of mooncake enthusiasts. Marriott Bonvoy hotels and resorts in Indonesia have also packaged the mooncakes in artfully designed boxes which can also be delivered as gifts to your loved ones near and far.

These densely flavourful mooncakes with luscious fillings are available at the participating hotels and resorts in Indonesia below:

The St. Regis Bali Resort (Gourmand Deli)

Discover an enthralling ensemble of mooncakes delicately curated by St. Regis’s master chef. These mooncakes come beautifully encased with delicate flavours from white lotus with pumpkin seeds with egg yolk, pandan and pineapple paste, red bean with cashew nut and raisin, and black sesame paste with sunflower seeds. The mooncakes are now available at Rp425,000 nett per box of four pieces.

The Laguna, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Nusa Dua, Bali (Cornerstone)

Celebrate the Mid-Autumn with timeless classic flavours such as white lotus seed paste, pandan lotus seed, and red bean. In addition, Cornerstone has crafted a pure fresh pineapple filling mooncake to excite your palate. These mooncakes are priced at Rp395,000 nett per box of four pieces.

The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Pacific Place (PASOLA)

PASOLA has a selection of sensational mooncake creations with exclusive flavours such as truffle lotus paste with charcoal skin (low sugar), XO whisky lotus paste with turmeric skin, hazelnut praline lotus paste with candied beetroot skin, and valhrona chocolate lotus paste in cocoa skin. The timeless classic flavours are available too, from white lotus seed with or without single or double yolk, red bean paste and black sesame lotus paste. These delicate mooncakes are priced from Rp588,000+ per box of four pieces.

JW Marriott Hotel Surabaya (Tang Palace Chinese Restaurant)

Celebrate togetherness with the densely flavourful mooncakes specially curated by Tang Palace’s Cantonese chef. Featuring nine flavours, from traditional ones like white lotus seed paste, red bean paste, green tea paste, black sesame paste to creative and exclusive tastes like musang king, butterfly pea flower, tropical matcha pineapple, chocolate truffle and cranberries. These mooncakes are available at Rp628,000+ per box of four pieces.

JW Marriott Hotel Jakarta (Pearl Chinese Restaurant)

Bask in JW Marriott Jakarta’s mooncake delights, from all-time favourites like white lotus Seed paste, black sesame paste, pandan lotus paste, and red bean paste to bold ones like durian, chocolate truffle, and sweet potato with cheese custard. These baked goodies are available at Rp588,000+ per box of four pieces.

JW Marriott Hotel Medan (Jade Restaurant)

Mouth-watering mooncake selections are available such as white lotus seed paste, red bean paste, black sesame paste, durian, and green tea. The mooncake sets are available in boxes of two and four pieces, priced from Rp368,000 nett.

The Westin Jakarta (Daily Treats)

Creating its first-ever Mid-Autumn Festival debut, with a selection of handcrafted mooncake inspired chocolate. Perfect for gift-giving tradition to relatives, friends, and clients, this ultimate treat is available in four flavours – salted egg parmesan, red bean, green tea marshmallow, and black sesame. Available at IDR 588,000++ for a box of 8 pieces in a magenta silk chest.

The Westin Surabaya (Magnolia)

Sticking to the tradition, each of Westin Surabaya’s mooncake recipes represents a time-honoured tradition. Offering four mooncake flavours, such as white lotus seed paste, pandan lotus paste, red Bean paste, and green tea paste. The finely baked mooncakes are available from Rp518,000++ per box of four pieces.

Batam Marriott Hotel Harbour Bay (Mill & Co)

Making an exciting debut this year, Batam Marriott Hotel Harbour Bay unveils its first-ever delicate selection of handcrafted mooncakes entitled “The Journey of Auroral Mooncakes”. Presented are five flavours: white lotus seed paste with charcoal skin, pandan lotus paste, red bean paste, chocolate, and chocolate with mung bean paste. The mooncakes are priced from Rp599,000 nett for a box of four pieces.

Sheraton Grand Jakarta Gandaria City Hotel (Anigre)

Share the joy with family and loved ones this Mid-Autumn Festival with six classic mooncake flavours of white lotus seed paste, red bean paste, pandan lotus paste, black sesame paste, green tea, and Portuguese custard. These baked mooncakes are available with or without egg yolk, priced from Rp518,000++ per box of four.

Sheraton Surabaya Hotel & Towers (Kafe Bromo)

Sheraton Surabaya is bringing eight classic and contemporary mooncake flavours for you and your family to relish. The classic mooncakes come in four flavours; white lotus seed paste, red bean paste, pandan lotus paste, and black sesame paste. Whilst the contemporary flavours feature purple potato paste (low sugar), coffee mocha, green tea, and Portuguese custard. These mooncakes are available with or without egg yolk, priced from Rp518,000++ per box of four pieces.

Sheraton Mustika Yogyakarta Resort & Spa (The Tasty Box Patisserie)

Take home a piece of meticulously baked mooncake of three classic flavours like white lotus seed paste, red bean paste and pandan Lotus paste. These mooncakes are available at Rp300,000 nett per box of four pieces.

Le Méridien Jakarta (La Boutique Gourmande)

Indulge your palate with nine mooncake flavours from white lotus seed paste with or without egg yolk, pandan lotus paste, mung bean paste, red bean paste with or without egg yolk, black sesame with or without egg yolk, and durian paste. Priced from Rp688,000 nett, these come in a box of four and six pieces.

Four Points by Sheraton Manado (Tao Yuan)

Irresistible classic mooncake flavours that we are never bored of are available, from white lotus seed paste with or without egg yolk, pandan lotus paste with or without egg yolk, and red bean paste with or without egg yolk are priced from Rp599,999 nett.

For every purchase of 10 boxes, you will receive a complimentary High Tea voucher (worth Rp150,000 nett) for two diners. Marriott Bonvoy members get to enjoy exclusive savings of up to 15 percent on all mooncake purchases.

Head over to view an overview of all the offerings or to place your order here.

