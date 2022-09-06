Oktoberfest Jakarta 2022 at JW Marriott Hotel Jakarta

JW Marriott Hotel Jakarta has been recently appointed as the official Oktoberfest 2022 venue by Munich Municipality.

Bringing in one of the most-awaited seasonal festivals, guests can partake in the exciting festivity of Oktoberfest Jakarta 2022 on 22-23 September 2022 at the hotel’s Dua Mutiara Ballroom.

As the whole Grand Ballroom will be decorated with an Oktoberfest-inspired interior, guests are expected to submerge in festive euphoric times as they enjoy great music from the famous Garmisch Partenkirchen band that is especially flown in directly from Germany, while sipping Free-flow Beer, tasting all-you-can-eat German food and join various games with great prizes.

Say “Cheers” & Stay as guests enjoy an overnight stay at the comfy Deluxe Room (single or double occupancy) during the exciting Oktoberfest Jakarta 2022 event, which is inclusive of Buffet breakfast at Sailendra Restaurant, One (1) ticket of full access to Oktoberfest 2022 at Dua Mutiara Ballroom.

Advance seat booking is required, via the link http://bit.ly/oktoberfestjkt, or guests can opt to book the Room & event package via http://bit.ly/oktoberfestatjw.

For more information, please call (021) 5798 8888 or WhatsApp 08115886111.