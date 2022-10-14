Sulwhasoo Opens Flagship Store Boutique at Beachwalk Shopping Center, Bali

Sulwhasoo, a luxury skincare and beauty brand from South Korea opened its first outlet outside Java on 23rd September 2022.

“We are very pleased to be able to open our first boutique flagship store in Bali. This is the fourth boutique after we previously opened two boutiques in Jakarta and one in Surabaya,” remarked Lilies Wahjuningsih, Sulwhasoo Indonesia’s Senior Brand General Manager.

Located at Beachwalk Shopping Center, precisely at level one, this boutique flagship store adheres to a multi-sensorial experience concept to provide visitors with a comprehensive firsthand experience by offering a complete range of Sulwhasoo skincare and makeup products. Visitors can also consult with beauty advisors to understand their skin conditions better and find products that suit their skin conditions.

As a skincare pioneer who has always instilled cultural wisdom and modern science since 1932, Sulwhasoo adheres to the main philosophy that beauty will never fade with time. On the other hand, Sulwhasoo always reveals timeless beauty.

Present in Indonesia with a boutique design style concept inspired by the Ginsenomics concept, the philosophy of “Timeless Wisdom, Ageless Beauty” is harmoniously translated into an interior design style that is guided by the theme of cultural heritage and selected natural spices, especially Ginseng Saponin which is the basis for the strength of Sulwhasoo’s superior products.

“We hope that Sulwhasoo products can be easily obtained, following Sulwhasoo’s commitment to continue to present superior luxury skincare products that can be easily accessed by loyal Sulwhasoo customers,” added Wahjuningsih.

To enliven this momentum, Sulwhasoo provides many exclusive promos that are only valid in boutiques such as best-seller product bundles that save up to 51 percent and flagship sets that save up to 52 percent. For customers who want to make purchases from the comfort of their homes, Sulwhasoo also provides shopping services via WhatsApp with Youra Beachwalk Boutique Chat and Shop at 0821 4676 7188. Along with promos that apply at boutiques, every purchase made by customers through Youra Beachwalk Boutique Chat and Shop will get Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Cream EX 5ml and Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Cream EX Classic 5ml while the product is still available.