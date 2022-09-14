Bali, the Cure to Your Problems

Located in the south of the equator, there is an island that is beautiful, calm, and full of positive energy which is known as the Island of the Gods – Bali.

Bali is an exotic island and very popular as the best destination in summer. Most of the international communities know Bali as a “Paradise” or “The Lost Atlantis”. With its nature, culture, people, and food, Bali hypnotises tourists from every continent in the world to come and visit. There are plenty of things you could do while you are in Bali; sports activities, working (for nomads), enjoying nature, investing and starting a business, and spending your retirement time in Bali.

Because of its nature and culture, the island is a playground for yogis (spiritual sports “yoga” practitioners). Immerse and connect yourself with the beautiful nature of Bali. Bali provides the perfect environment for doing yoga activities and for deeper meditation while enjoying beautiful nature. Beaches, rice fields, and mountains will be your dream place for meditation in Bali. There are many choices of places that you could choose to connect yourself with nature in Bali from the sacred mountains, and quiet rice fields to sandy beaches, wherever you go will make your connection with nature deeper.

Bali is becoming a very popular place to visit for yoga instructors known as yogini. Yoginis consider Bali as a spiritual centre known as the Island of Gods because of the strong Hindu culture. Yoga centres and yoga events are becoming popular in Bali, inviting many beginners to come and practice yoga.

Let’s meet Pak See.d, one of the best yoga instructors in Ubud, Bali. Mr See.d grew up on the Gulf Coast of Northwest Florida and recently chose to live in Bali to teach and practice Yoga. “I chose Bali because of its energy. Growing up and finding that by having good energy, we can share energy with those around us,” he said. He added that Bali is the perfect place to do yoga and many things related to health and meditation because Bali is a central place that is quite special for yin and yang. “Where magic is real, sometimes a yoga session can bring your soul and mind to meet the Gods face-to-face – at least that’s my theory of why this island is known as the Island of the Gods” he continued.

There are many yoga studios built in every corner of Bali. Uluwatu and Ubud are two significant destinations. In Ubud, you’ll enjoy rice fields and forests, meanwhile, in Uluwatu, your yoga background setting will be the beach and the sea – all good for yoga activists.

Uluwatu gives you many options for yoga activities, whether it is on the beach or the cliff, both have many interesting views and positive energy. In its development, Ubud became the centre of yoga activities. There are plenty of yoga events at Ubud. This is quite special because Ubud is a place to practice in ancient times, making Ubud a perfect place to share knowledge and yoga movements as yoga itself has many movements and alternatives to choose from. Whether it’s Power Yoga, Yasa Yoga, Yin Yoga and many other variations, each has the essence to meditate, focus, and unite yourself with nature.

There are several things you should know about yoga. Unique variations of style are available for you to learn from yoga instructors, such as Hatha Yoga (the most widespread physically emphasised form), Vinyasa (smooth transitions between asanas or poses with breathing exercises), Ashtanga (also called power yoga for its vigorous and dynamic forms), Iyengar (uses props to achieve perfect alignment in each pose), Yin (slow-paced style of yoga) and Anusara (modern health-oriented western approach to Hatha).

In addition to yoga having unique style variations, it’s also important to pay attention to other factors. Wear comfortable clothes that make it easy to move. Bring your own yoga mats but you can also rent them from yoga studios that provide mats. Always remember that yoga is not a competitive sport or activity, so you can leave your ego behind, clear your mind, and feel nature’s energy in every movement. The first class of yoga would be an introduction session for basic yoga that generally takes 60-90 minutes. You need to pay attention very carefully.

Bali is a beautiful blend of nature and culture, making it also a perfect destination for yoga meditation enabling you to refresh your mind and body. Plus, the nutritional intake of healthy and delicious Balinese cuisine as well as the many choices of food to suit your taste promote your wellbeing. The people in Bali also take some part in it, with their kindness and good hospitality, generating a support package for improving your health as well as your lifestyle. With its religion, culture, and nature, then it is not wrong if Bali is called the Island of the Gods. Bali can cure all kinds of problems that exist in you.