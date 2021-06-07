An Exquisite Culinary Journey at Melia Bali

The relaxing sound of Nusa Dua beach waves, lush tropical garden, and heartfelt services are at the core of Meliá Bali.

With the ambience of traditional Balinese architecture combined with the five-star international standard, Meliá Bali stands out among other resort establishments around Nusa Dua. The area itself, Nusa Dua, is quiet and luxurious surrounded by other upscale venues, perfect for a serene yet lively holiday.

Meliá Bali prides its resort to be family-friendly offering activities for guests of all age such as canoeing, paddle surfing, cycling, yoga class, kids’ movie night, and other seasonal activities to accompany your holiday all year round. Plus, the resort also offers various facilities including fully-equipped gym, tennis and squash facilities, swimming pools, sun loungers, and kids’ club. The variety of activities are truly inclusive for all people, customised activities are also available upon requests for groups.

Meliá Bali, which has 494 luxurious rooms of different types, also offers a culinary journey with several themed restaurants and bars that allow guests to enjoy a unique and extensive culinary experience. From Sateria Beachside Restaurant, Sorrento Spanish Restaurant and Tapas, Kopi Petani, to Mount Agung Bar. Start your perfect day by having an extensive breakfast selection in the intimate atmosphere of Sorrento Spanish Restaurant which’s located around Meliá Bali’s lush tropical garden with an elegant setting and an exclusive ambience. It is the perfect spot to immerse yourself in the nature sanctuary amidst Meliá Bali Garden and let the harmonious sounds of nature accompany your finest morning.

Walking along in front of the prime Nusa Dua Beach, Sateria Beachside Restaurant is beautifully designed with an open-air restaurant concept under natural shade offered by the surrounding nature. Keeping up with a fresh design to maximise the relaxing culinary experience at the beachside, with a prime beach view, the restaurant serves up the international à la carte menu for lunch and dinner. Boasting the breath-taking view of the Indian Ocean, this beachside restaurant uplifts the open-air space to invite more guests to enjoy easy afternoons, savouring selections of local and international delicacies – from pasta dressed with seafood at its freshest, authentic pizzas and steaks to vegetarian-friendly menus. Not to mention, a live music performance will complement your dinner feast during the weekend from 6.30 pm to 9.00 pm. Additionally, daily marshmallow BBQ at 6pm is suitable for kids and any other age groups.

Meliá Bali also owns a bar by the beach, Mount Agung Bar. It’s perfectly located for guests to enjoy the exceptional view of Mount Agung and the Nusa Dua beach. When having a drink or two here, you get to sit on the most comfortable bean bags with a shade cover from beach parasols. Plus, Hookah or Shisha is available to order at this bar. Just a few steps from the bar, a gelato parlour is located by the beach as well with wide selections of authentic Italian gelato to beat the heat of Bali’s scorching sun.

But if you fancy a cuppa, the resort has an in-house coffee specialty lounge, Kopi Petani. Surrounded by the tropical breeze of the Nusa Dua coastline, this coffee lounge offers an exceptional experience beyond enjoying ordinary coffee and little cakes in the afternoon.

The coffee lounge which sets in a little bamboo hut surrounded by the beach vibes presents the finest Arabica green cherries hand-cropped by local farmers in Kintamani, Bali. Together with Indonesia’s award-winning coffee roastery, Tanamera, Kopi Petani made their best to spoil everyone’s palate by serving good selections of local Bali coffee. Find yourself relaxing between the sips of Kopi Petani’s signature coffees. Take a seat amid the ocean’s soft blows while finding some balance through your favourite book on your hand and selections of pastries and cakes.

Planning for a holiday could be a daunting task, but with the Melia All-Inclusive program, the expert team at Meliá has designed a special itinerary for you and your family so you will be able to make the most of your holiday without the hassle. The All-Inclusive program guarantees complete access to all of the resort’s facilities; daily breakfast, lunch, tea time, and dinner at Meliá in-house restaurants; 24-hour free flow on selected alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages; participation in the Life Enriching Programme for adults and kids which aims to engage guests in active cultural and sports activities; excursion to Uluwatu Temple; and many more benefits.

Then, you can also opt for The Level to enjoy the extra comfort and luxury provided by the exclusive service of The Level. This service provides private areas of the resort designed specifically for the ultimate serenity and leisure. The Level Lounge is a place where privacy and comfort are a top priority as guests have a private pool to bathe in total privacy while enjoying the natural beauty of the resort’s surroundings. The pool also provides access to a reserved private beach area only for The Level guests. Not only that, but The Level’s guests are also entitled to benefits such as exclusive access to The Level Lounge, exclusive arrival and departure experience at The Level Lounge, free cocktails at The Level Lounge, free afternoon tea at the private The Level pool bar, unlimited access to The Level private beach and pool area, exclusive breakfast area at Sorrento, and many more detailed benefits.

Meliá Bali truly does have it all to be the perfect holiday resort for you and your family. Because of that, the resort thrives to be a destination for a worry-free stay. With the health and safety of guests as the main priority, the resort’s team has been properly trained to take the necessary steps to enhance the cleanliness of the premises and abide by the health and safety protocols according to the World Health Organisation’s standard. Meliá Bali’s team keeps on improving their ability to deliver their best because the soul of the resort lies within its passion for giving the best service for all guests.