Discover Moments of Wonder with the Westin Family

To celebrate National Children’s Day, which falls on Saturday 23rd July 2022, The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali welcomes young guests to the refurbished Westin Family Kids Club from 9am onwards.

Over the years, The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali has firmly established itself as a destination for families to spend time together, indulge in leisure activities, and engage in meaningful pursuits. This year, the resort intends to continue providing memorable National Children’s Day celebrations. Nala Kania, the daughter of Indonesia celebrity couple, Mona Ratuliu and Indra Brasco, will attend this special event. Nala Kania is a dance sensation on TikTok and Instagram with a large following, and she is also a child celebrity in Indonesia.

“In recognition of the acknowledgement we have received as the top-ranked family resort, The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali commits to continuing to provide exceptional family vacation deals. We believe that our young guests’ stay at the resort should be as memorable as that of our other guests,” expressed General Manager of The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali, Oriol Montal.

Our young guests can enjoy a day of festivities for a net price of Rp250,000 per child, which includes the releasing of turtles, a mini tour of the Westin Family Kids Club, and a pastry class with our incredible pastry chef, Jason Licker. Young guests can also partake in exciting Olympic games and quench their thirst with drinks crafted by our mixologist, Marlon.

The Westin Family Kids Club

The upgraded Westin Family Kids Club has the existing toddler area, toddler playground, and Kids Discovery Room as well as additional new fun areas on its Kids Playground, complete with slides and swings. The Mini Zoo is another addition to the Westin Family Kids Club, where children can pet and feed rabbits and assist with their care.

In the Teen Zone, older children now have their own space to explore their worlds. The Teen Zone is adorned with “The Island’s Adventure” murals by Florto Studio, which consists of a few inspiring local illustrators under the leadership of Bali’s leading illustrator, Monez. In this mural design, the imaginative worlds of adolescents and Balinese culture collide. The resort has created an adventure to a world of wonders for teen guests by incorporating their expressive and colourful mood, combined with Balinese elements and game components. By developing a distinctive visual style to represent Balinese culture, The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali invites the teen generations to connect and appreciate one of Bali’s many stunning features.

The Westin Family Kids Club also offers a variety of activities that are certain to excite young guests even more. Stargazing, wall climbing, making keychains, flying kites, nail art, and paper puppetry are among the many enjoyable activities available to young guests during their stay.

