More Brands, More Fun at Beachwalk Shopping Center

Beachwalk Shopping Center intends to bring more fun and pleasure to both visitors and loyal customers by presenting an addition of various exciting line of brands this month.

Various well-known local brands, as well as new international brands such as Cotton On, Sociolla Marks & Spencer (both food and beauty), Bamboo Blonde, Deus Ex Machina, Haagen-Dasz, Innisfree, Laneige, Lojel, Nico Nico, Oakley, Optik Sempana, Rip Curl, Samsung, Surfer Girl and Tous le Jours, will open their first store in Bali.

These new shops are beautifully set around an open concept area called the Oasis Stage, where various activities and events will be held to pamper the visitors. One of them is in collaboration with the Gianyar Creative Economy Community (EKRAF Gianyar) which will present arts and craft exhibitions as well as several other interesting events and activities from March to May 2021.

During the opening of these new brands, Beachwalk Shopping Center presents various interesting programs that are hard to miss. The first program called Opening Day will spoil the first 100 visitors with minimum spending of Rp1 million (maximum of two receipts) in any of the new stores. These lucky visitors will get a shopping voucher worth Rp250,000.

Furthermore, the Spin & Win program allows visitors to try their luck by spinning the wheel of fortune to win various attractive prizes such as staying one night at a hotel in Bali, various shopping vouchers, additional points and many more. Exchange a maximum of two receipts of a minimum Rp1 million purchase to get the chance to spin the prize wheel at the customer service on level 1, while stocks last.

Beachwalk Shopping Center would also like to pamper its loyal customers born in March with a special program called March Birthday Bash. With no minimum payment this time, the March Birthday Customer is entitled to get Rp50,000 Beachwalk shopping vouchers simply by showing their ID card and shopping receipts at customer service while stocks last and applicable for one-time redemption only.

Moreover, Corner’s Card loyal members and Mandiri bank’s loyal banking customers can Shop & Win with Mandiri at the mall! Get an Rp50,000 Beachwalk shopping voucher for any transactions with minimum spending of Rp1 million through Mandiri’s EDC Machine using a Mandiri debit or credit card, while stocks last.

Customers can get a chance to win the end of the month lovely surprises such as LED TV, coffee makers, etc through the Lucky Draw program by simply making a minimum transaction of Rp1 million with Mandiri EDC Machine at Beachwalk Shopping Center.

Lines of favourite fashion, food and beauty brands are ready to serve shoppers’ needs through online delivery service as well. For further details about tenants serving through online delivery and their contacts, customers can check togo.beachwalkbali.com

The mall also provides a personal shopper service to help you shop at several tenants so that your shopping experience from home becomes easier. Request for this service can be sent through WhatsApp 0853-3791-6900 every Monday to Sunday at 2-7pm.

Lastly, CORNER & CARD holders are eligible to have benefits not only at Beachwalk Shopping Center but also at all Cornerstone malls at FX Sudirman, Jakarta and 23Paskal, Bandung. All you have to do to become a CORNER & CARD member is by making a single purchase of a minimum of Rp50,000 in a single receipt and redeem it to customer service.

Check out Beachwalk Shopping Center’s website on www.beachwalkbali.com and follow their social media accounts for more details and updates.