The American Club: Jakarta’s Premier Sports and Leisure Destination

When you think of sports clubs, images of swimming pools, tennis lessons, and a gathering spot for sports enthusiasts come to mind.

Jakarta is home to numerous such clubs, and The American Club stands out as an exclusive haven for its members.

Nestled in the heart of Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta, The American Club offers a variety of facilities, including a swimming pool, gym, squash court, basketball and tennis courts. Trainers are available upon request, ensuring personalised attention and effective workouts.

The club’s restaurant provides an all-day dining menu featuring fluffy pancakes, fresh buffalo chicken wings, cranberry salad, and brisket beef sliders. Indulge in rich cheesecake and festive cookies to complete your meal. The menu also includes vegetarian options, crunchy grilled cheese sandwiches, and buttery mac ‘n cheese, alongside Indonesian & Mexican cuisine. Enjoy happy hour every Wednesday and Friday from 5 – 8 PM, with special food and drink offerings.

The American Club is an ideal retreat for relaxation after a long day or for weekend leisure. The al-fresco dining area offers a tropical view overlooking two swimming pools – a baby pool and a six-lane, 25-metre pool. The Blue Marlin Swimming Club provides young swimmers the opportunity to hone their skills in a non-competitive environment.

Fitness enthusiasts can choose from Zumba, body combat, Tabata, core workouts, yoga, and more, all with trained coaches and full gym equipment. The gym, located on the second floor, features extensive workout equipment, a studio room, and personal trainers who tailor programs to individual needs. Three open-air tennis courts are a highlight of the club’s amenities.

The American Club distinguishes itself by offering more than just fitness facilities. It hosts various social events and private functions, transforming the space for occasions like social events, weekend BBQs, or company meetings. The club’s Pavilion and function rooms, including the Jasmine Room, The Lounge, Dining Room, and Theatre, can be customised for any event.

Annual U.S. festival events such as Halloween, during which the theatre becomes a haunted house, are part of the club’s charm. It also accommodates birthday parties and meetings with indoor and outdoor seating options, making it a versatile venue for members’ special moments.

Membership at The American Club, open to expatriates from all countries, includes all provided services. Members enjoy personalised service and a stress-free escape from daily life. Since 1960, the club has been a rejuvenating oasis in the bustling city, open from 7 AM to 8 PM on weekdays and until 9 PM on weekends.

The American Club offers a unique experience with various spaces and activities for different age groups. Parents can exercise while their kids are cared for by nannies in designated children’s areas, including a kid’s room, youth room, and playground.

In the third quarter of 2024, The American Club is excited to announce its collaboration with Studio B. Studio B offers a range of services including a furniture shop, wellness treatments, hair salon services, massages, and nail treatments, all available by appointment.

Experience the exclusivity and warm hospitality of The American Club, where your health and your children’s wholesome lifestyle are our priorities.

Get your trial now!